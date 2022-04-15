Home / Breaking News / "Sounds from the Past"

"Sounds from the Past"

Fri, 04/15/2022 - 9:51am Vic MacDonald
By: 
Vic MacDonald/Publisher

THE MUSIC IS BACK - photos.

 

 

 

With guest artist Dr. James Buckland (guitar), the PC Wind Ensemble & Chamber Winds performed the Tuesday evening concert “Sounds from the Past” at Belk Auditorium. Community members joined the students, and both groups later gathered for a post-performance get-together sponsored by benefactors, Tom and Jane Mahon Scott. Dr. Giovani Briguente is the ensemble and winds conductor. The next Presbyterian College Department of Music free concert is the Jazz Band, Tuesday, April 26, in Belk, with guests Joshua Masundah, mbira and voice, and Amy Link, voice. -- Photos by Vic MacDonald

