Soccer Sign-up

YOUTH SOCCER REGISTRATION.

CLINTON FAMILY YMCA ANNOUNCES

‘YOUTH SOCCER’

‘NEW EXPANDED LEAGUE FOR 2020’

The Clinton Family YMCA is offering open registration for ‘Youth Soccer’ for three playing divisions through the August 31st deadline.

The YMCA will offer the following age groups/playing divisions: 3 - 5, 6 - 8 and 9 – 12 for ‘Youth Soccer’.

The cut-off age for Soccer is September 1st. (As an example, if a youth is currently 8 years of age but turns 9 before September 1st he/she is considered a 9 year old and play in the 9 – 12 age group.)

Team assignment Fall-out will be on Thursday, September 3rd for all age groups. Ages 3 – 5 will fall-out 5:15 p.m.; Ages 6 – 8 will fall-out at 5:45 p.m.; Ages 9 – 12 will fall-out at 6:15 p.m. Teams will practice for two weeks September 8 – 17 and begin League play at the Presbyterian College Intramural Complex on Monday, September 21 through October 30th. League Play will be each Monday, Tuesday and/or Thursday at 5:00 pm for the older age groups while ages 3- 5 will meet once weekly on Monday beginning September 21st ; all at the PC Intramural Complex.

The YMCA is expanding its Soccer League Program and beginning practice and League Play in September and October for an eight-week schedule.

All players will receive an open mesh full soccer uniform including a jersey, shorts and soccer socks. Soccer players are required to provide Soccer Shin Guards.

Registration fees are $60 for Y members; and $75 for Non-members. Financial Aid and assistance is available. The YMCA will not deny anyone the opportunity to participate in its youth sports activities.

Interested participants are encouraged to register well before the Monday, August 31st Deadline.

For additional information and interest call the Clinton YMCA at 833-1555.

Important Dates:

Monday, August 31 Registration Deadline

Thursday, September 3 Team Assignment – Fallout

Tuesday, Sept 8 - 17 Team Practice

Monday, Sept 21 – Oct 30 League Play.