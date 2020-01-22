A Sleep-over

Stuffed Animal Sleepover at the Library.

In its continuing partnership with Laurens County First Steps, the Laurens County Public Library is hosting a 1000 Books Before Kindergarten program, Stuffed Animal Sleepover, at the Laurens Library on the evening of Tuesday, Jan. 28, and the morning of Wednesday, Jan. 29.

On the evening of Tuesday, Jan. 28, 5-7 p.m., parents and caregivers are invited to bring their children to the library to drop off a stuffed animal. The children are encouraged to fill out an emergency contact form in case their stuffed friend needs them during the night. Once dropped off, the stuffed animals will get ready for bed, have story time, and be tucked in by trained library staff. The next morning on Wednesday, Jan. 29, the children are invited back for a special story time with their stuffed animals. Participants will enjoy breakfast snacks and a presentation of pictures of the previous night’s mischief.

Whether or not a child has dropped off a stuffed animal, all children are welcome to attend the Wednesday morning story time and participate in snacks and stories. Each child will receive a free book provided by Laurens County First Steps.

1,000 Books Before Kindergarten helps to provide a word-rich environment, increasing a child’s exposure to a wide variety of books and promoting the child’s use of the library – a gold mine of free material available to community members. Family members are encouraged to count each book read to a child by a parent, grandparent, older sibling or anyone else. Since many children will ask for the same book to be read many times, parents may count every book read every time it is read.

The Laurens County Library and Laurens County First Steps have dedicated themselves to family engagement and early literacy. The Laurens County Library Youth Services is happy to offer a welcoming environment for children and their families.

The library has resources for parents as well as grandparents who are raising their grandchildren.

For information on 1000 Books Before Kindergarten and other story time programming, patrons may call the Laurens Public Library at 864-681-7323 or visit our website at www.lcpl.org.