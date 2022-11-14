SLED reports arrest

BULLETIN: CLINTON OFFICER IS CHARGED.

A former Clinton Police officer has been arrested and charged with alleged misconduct in office.

A State Law Enforcement Division release identified the former officer as Pertavion Quintarius Adams, 25, of Waterloo. He allegedly accessed information from a secure data base and sent it to another person.

The Clinton Police Department asked SLED to investigate, a report said. Adams was booked at the Laurens County Detention Center, SLED said.

The 8th Circuit Solicitor’s Office will prosecute the case, SLED says.

An affidavit for arrest says, “On May 29, 2021, Clinton Police Department (CPD) Officer Pertavion Adams was on-duty when he accessed detailed CPD investigative reports in reference to an ongoing homicide investigation, which he had no involvement. Officer Adams then discussed the content of the detailed investigative reports, which included interviews, and sent images of those reports during a text message conversation with a subject who was not law enforcement. At the time off disclosure, the investigative reports were store in CPD’s record management system, and not available to the public. Officer Adams neglected to properly and faithfully discharge duties he was sworn to uphold when he committed the previously mentioned actions which serving in his capacity as a public official in violation of Common Law.”

The SLED affidavit was signed as issued on Nov. 10 by Tracy Epperson Richards in Laurens.