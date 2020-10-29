SLED Investigation

EXPOSING HIMSELF - Misconduct in office is alleged -- SLED Releases a Warrant.

The Laurens County Sheriff’s Office issued this statement on Thursday:

“On August 27, 2020 the Laurens County Sheriff’s Office Administrative Staff was notified that former detention deputy, Phillip Kevin Tollison, may have committed an offense of misconduct in office.

“Upon notice of this, the Laurens County Sheriff’s Office officially requested that the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) conduct a criminal investigation. A warrant was served on Mr. Tollison yesterday (10/28/2020), charging him with Misconduct in Office. SLED will release their own statement regarding the matter. All questions related to the investigation should be referred to SLED.

“Sheriff Reynolds believes that the Laurens County Sheriff’s Office is entrusted to protect and serve. We will always strive to serve in an ethical and professional manner. SLED’s investigation will help to determine the facts and Sheriff Reynolds appreciates their involvement.”

On the SLED Newsroom, the State Law Enforcement Division posted a statement that the 33-year-old Tollison exposed himself and had a woman strip naked for him.

A statement said Tollison was charged "for engaging in behavior that was dishonest and gratuitour by exposing himself to an individual while on duty." SLED says it was asked to investigate by the Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the 8th Circuit Solicitor's Office will decide on whether to go forward with the case. The suspect was booked at the Johnson Detention Center, where he worked. The warrant says Tollison lives in Laurens but the address is redacted. The incidents happened on or about Aug. 10-27, the warrant says.

Warrant narrative: "Tollison on one occassion did have the victim strip exposing her naked body, and exposed his penis. On a separate occassion he had the victim get partially undressed to 'size' her for uniforms. All the incident took place while he was on duty.

"Tollison did commit these acts and/or omissions in breach of his duty of good faith and accountability to the public. All in violation against the peace and dignity of the State and in violation of the common law of South Carolina."

William Mellette Wham, magistrate, is the issuing judge, at Hillcrest Square, Laurens.

Punishment for this crime, if a person is convicted or pleads guilty, is up to the discretion of the court.

