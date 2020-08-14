SLED Charge - Assault

A 2nd ALLEGED WHITTEN CENTER ASSAULT; and attempted murder charges.

SLED Charges Assault by Whitten Center Employee

Friday, August 14, 2020 - WLBG on-line

The State Law Enforcement Division yesterday charged a man with assaulting someone while he was employed at Whitten Center about four months ago. 25-year-old Keandre O’Neal Roberson of Bettie Street, Laurens was served a warrant alleging 2nd Degree Assault and Battery. The warrant alleges that while employed at Whitten Center on April 20th Mr. Roberson threw a metal chair at the victim, causing a small laceration above his eye. Keandre O’Neal Roberson remained in Laurens County’s Johnson Detention Center earlier today, awaiting a bond hearing.

Previous -- SLED Charges Man with Assault of Whitten Center Resident

Friday, August 7, 2020 - WLBG on-line

An assault of a Whitten Center resident last year was alleged with charges from the State Law Enforcement Division yesterday. 30-year-old Dominic Carroll-Anderson of Hayes Street, Clinton was charged with Abuse of a Vulnerable Adult.

A SLED warrant alleges that he struck the victim in the face with his forearm on September 14th of 2019. This reportedly caused swelling in the victim’s left eye and caused him to fall to the floor. Dominic Carroll-Anderson remained in the Johnson Detention Center earlier today, awaiting a bond hearing.

Also, Two Counts Attempted Murder Following Gunfire in Laurens

Friday, August 14, 2020

Multiple gunshots from two firearms in Laurens Wednesday were alleged with charges served yesterday. Laurens Police arrested 29-year-old Shameeka Shanta Valentine of Gary Street, Clinton Wednesday. She is now charged with two counts of Attempted Murder and one count of Possession of a Weapon During a Violent Crime.

Ms. Valentine is accused of discharging a semi-automatic firearm at one victim with malice aforethought and of shooting another victim with a 9mm handgun. She allegedly fired multiple rounds during the Wednesday incident on Bub Avenue in Laurens.

Bond was denied on both charges of Attempted Murder. A $10,000 cash or surety bond was set on the Weapons warrant. Shameeka Shanta Valentine remained in Laurens County’s Johnson Detention Center this morning.