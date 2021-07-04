Shots fired & Contraband

Attempted murder is charged.

Authorities have identified William Robert Bates, 64, of Pine Street, Lydia Mill, as an attempted murder suspect from a Friday morning incident, a report said.

Bond was denied for the charges against Bates, including two counts of attempted murder and discharging a firearm into a dwelling. Bates is accused of attempting to kill a father and son by firing into a Peachtree Street, 800 block, house in Clinton, a report said.

One of the men in the house broke a bottle and went toward the alleged shooter, and threw a shovel at the alleged shooter’s vehicle; a pistol was seized by officer at the scene, a report said. Shell casings were found in the yard and in the road; one bullet reportedly went through a window and the house was struck other places, as well.

Clinton Police conducted the investigation, a report said.

Corrections: Clinton man throws contraband

Authorities have identified Reginald Jamar Sims, 24, of Clinton, as a suspect in an alleged contraband fence throw in McCormick.

The South Carolina Department of Corrections alleges that Sims tried to throw contraband items over a fence at the McCormick Correctional Institution. The suspect is charged with possession with intent to distribute marijuana, providing contraband to a prisoner, and trespassing.

A report said Sims who was arrested at the prison tried to throw these items: 241 grams of marijuana, three pounds of tobacco, six cellphones, six cellphone chargers, nine lighters, seven spools of thread, three needles, and headphones - none of which are allowed inside the corrections facility.