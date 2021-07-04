Shots fired & 3 Other Criminal Cases

Attempted murder is charged.

Authorities have identified William Robert Bates, 64, of Pine Street, Lydia Mill, as an attempted murder suspect from a Friday morning incident, a report said.

Bond was denied for the charges against Bates, including two counts of attempted murder and discharging a firearm into a dwelling. Bates is accused of attempting to kill a father and son by firing into a Peachtree Street, 800 block, house in Clinton, a report said.

One of the men in the house broke a bottle and went toward the alleged shooter, and threw a shovel at the alleged shooter’s vehicle; a pistol was seized by officer at the scene, a report said. Shell casings were found in the yard and in the road; one bullet reportedly went through a window and the house was struck other places, as well.

Clinton Police conducted the investigation, a report said.

Corrections: Clinton man throws contraband

Authorities have identified Reginald Jamar Sims, 24, of Clinton, as a suspect in an alleged contraband fence throw in McCormick.

The South Carolina Department of Corrections alleges that Sims tried to throw contraband items over a fence at the McCormick Correctional Institution. The suspect is charged with possession with intent to distribute marijuana, providing contraband to a prisoner, and trespassing.

A report said Sims who was arrested at the prison tried to throw these items: 241 grams of marijuana, three pounds of tobacco, six cellphones, six cellphone chargers, nine lighters, seven spools of thread, three needles, and headphones - none of which are allowed inside the corrections facility.

Clinton man charged with shooting

a person and running from the law

Authorities have identified Sergio DeMorris McDowell, 33, of Apple Orchard Road, Clinton, as an attempted murder suspect and accused him of running from the law while have an open bottle of cognac in his vehicle.

No bond was granted on the assault/attempted murder charge and $25,323 bond was charged on eight Laurens Police warrants.

McDowell allegedly fired a shot at another person on March 23 at the Wynetta and Watson streets intersection southeast of Laurens. The 9mm gunshot hit the victim’s right forearm, a report said; this warrant is from the Laurens County Sheriff’s Office.

Also, Laurens Police allege that McDowell ran in a vehicle and resisted arrest on March 4. Stemming from a traffic stop on North Harper Street, the charges against McDowell include resisting arrest, failure to stop for a blue light, second offense driving under suspension, third offense driving under the influence, no proof of insurance, failure to possess a registration card - the 1987 Pontiac he was driving had a tag registered to a 2017 GMC Terrain, according to a report - and unlawful transport of liquor (a Remy Martin Cognac bottle with a broken seal in the car).

Serial domestic abuser gets max prison sentence after trial

Newberry – A Newberry man will spend the next decade in prison after he was found guilty of domestic violence last Wednesday following a two-day trial in Newberry County, 8th Circuit Solicitor David M. Stumbo announced Thursday. The case was among the first criminal cases tried to a jury anywhere in the state with the resumption of jury trials last week in South Carolina courts.

Olin Daniel Moore III, was found guilty of first-degree domestic violence by a Newberry County jury late Wednesday afternoon. Circuit Judge Frank Addy Jr. then sentenced Moore to 10 years in prison, the maximum sentence for first-degree domestic violence under state law. Moore has a lengthy criminal history, including multiple previous convictions for domestic violence.

In November 2019, police were called to Moore’s Chapman Street residence by Moore’s brother.

Moore’s brother told police that Moore was assaulting the victim, who was pregnant at the time. Moore’s brother told police the assault was so bad that he fled the residence through a window to call police. Unbeknownst to Moore, his brother had recently installed surveillance cameras at the residence and the cameras recorded the entire assault. The video evidence proved critical as the victim was unable to be in court for testimony against her former boyfriend at trial.

Solicitor Stumbo and Deputy Solicitor Dale Scott tried the case for the state with assistance from 8th Circuit Investigator Walter Bentley and Victim Advocate Rhetta Smith.

Moore was represented by Charles Verner of the Newberry County Public Defender’s Office.

Solicitor Stumbo praised the investigation done by the Newberry Police Department and his staff for helping prepare the case for court.

“It never ceases to shock me that that a man could so viciously attack a woman that he claims to love, let alone one who is carrying his own child,” Solicitor Stumbo said following the trial. “Olin Moore belongs behind bars so that he cannot hurt any other defenseless victims. My office is proud to stand with our partners in law enforcement and in the community to end the scourge of domestic violence.”

