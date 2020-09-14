Shooting death arrest announced

ONE ARREST in CLINTON FATAL SHOOTING.

Authorities have identified Marquidris Antonio Cunningham, 28, as a murder suspect in a Sept. 1 shooting death where the victim was found on Academy Street.

A report said Cunningham is charged with murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime in the shooting death of Kevern Simmons, 29, of Fountain Inn. Simmons was found shot to death in his car at a grassy spot on Academy Street, near the Clinton Pentecostal Church about 7 pm on Sept. 1. He also had been wounded in another shooting Aug. 31, and received treatment at the Laurens hospital. Another victim, a woman, reportedly received treatment for a gunshot at the local hospital also on Sept. 1 from a West Main St., Clinton, address.

A report said these matters remain under investigation (Clinton Police, 864-833-7512; CRIME STOPPERS at 888-CRIMESC or 888-274-6372).