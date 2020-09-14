Home / Breaking News / Shooting death arrest announced

Shooting death arrest announced

Mon, 09/14/2020 - 3:33pm Vic MacDonald

 

ONE ARREST in CLINTON FATAL SHOOTING.

 

Authorities have identified Marquidris Antonio Cunningham, 28, as a murder suspect in a Sept. 1 shooting death where the victim was found on Academy Street.

A report said Cunningham is charged with murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime in the shooting death of Kevern Simmons, 29, of Fountain Inn. Simmons was found shot to death in his car at a grassy spot on Academy Street, near the Clinton Pentecostal Church about 7 pm on Sept. 1. He also had been wounded in another shooting Aug. 31, and received treatment at the Laurens hospital. Another victim, a woman, reportedly received treatment for a gunshot at the local hospital also on Sept. 1 from a West Main St., Clinton, address.

A report said these matters remain under investigation (Clinton Police, 864-833-7512; CRIME STOPPERS at 888-CRIMESC or 888-274-6372). 

My Clinton News

P.O. Box 180
513 North Broad St.
Clinton, SC 29325
Phone: (864) 833-1900
Fax: (864) 833-1902

Privacy Policy

 

Sign Up For Breaking News

Stay informed on our latest news!

Manage my subscriptions

Previous issues
Subscribe to My Clinton News Newsletter feed
Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media