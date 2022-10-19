The shelter is full - Adopt Now

ADOPTION EVENT - Saturday.

The shelter is full and in an effort to help find some of these sweet dogs a new home, we are having a FREE adoption event this Saturday at Laurens Tractor Supply from 10AM to 1PM.

All adoptions include microchips, vaccinations, spay/neuter, and first month of heartworm/tick/flea preventative.

Visit the Laurens County Sheriff’s Animal Shelter Mondays-Fridays 12PM to 5PM (closed Wednesdays). Weekend visits by appointment. You can also see our dogs by going to https://www.petango.com/Laurens and click “See All Dogs."