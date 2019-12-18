Sex with minors, assaults and fraud are alleged

“Truly despicable” - LCSO charges Clinton man; sex with minor 5 1/2 yrs ago.

The Laurens County Sheriff’s Office announced on Facebook the arrest and charge against a Clinton man for alleged criminal sexual conduct with a minor.

They are asking for more victims to come forward.

The suspect was identified as Thomas Christopher Crawford, 32, who was arrested Dec. 12. The announcement says, “Thomas Christopher Crawford of Clinton was charged with criminal sexual conduct with a minor that was alleged to have happened approximately 5 1/2 years ago. It is believed that these acts occurred in early 2014. At this time Mr. Crawford was entrusted with the care of the child. Due to the nature of the crime, LCSO encourages any other possible victims of Mr Crawford to come forward with any information they may have.”

The Facebook post quotes Sheriff Don Reynolds as saying, “I have zero tolerance for those who harm children and will do everything I can to ensure those who violate the innocent are held accountable for their truly despicable actions. I pray that there are no others that have been affected by this man. If there are, I hope that they will come to us and help us see to it that justice is served.”

An address was not listed for the suspect; WLBG radio reports the address as the 3,400 range of Apple Orchard Road near Clinton.

Kidnapping & Domestic Violence of High and Aggravated Nature

Wednesday, December 18, 2019 - WLBG

Charges from an alleged domestic assault on December 6th were served yesterday after the suspect turned himself in to the Johnson Detention Center.

Tuesday morning. 44-year-old James Bluford McJunkin Jr. of Highway 76 East of Clinton was charged with Domestic Violence of a High and Aggravated Nature and Kidnapping. He is accused of grabbing the victim by her hair and pulling her back into the apartment as she was attempting to leave. He is further accused of tearing out her hair and striking her in the face with a blunt object. It was also alleged that he attempted to throw her down a flight of stairs during the incident earlier this month. James Bluford McJunkin Jr. remained in custody overnight, awaiting a bond hearing on the two charges.

Survival Knife Noted as Weapon

Tuesday, December 17, 2019 - WLBG

A Clinton man has been charged with a Sunday knife assault and additional drug warrants. 59-year-old Dennis David Holsonback from the 500 block of Caldwell Street, Clinton was arrested by Clinton Police Sunday night. He’s been served warrants charging him with Assault and Battery of a High and Aggravated Nature, Possession with Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine and Possession with the Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine with Proximity of a Park.

Holsonback is accused of cutting a victim with a survival knife Sunday, reportedly leaving injuries on the victim during the assault at his address on Caldwell Street. He’s also accused of having possession of 2.29 grams of methamphetamines Sunday, within a half-mile of Clinton Middle School.

During arraignment yesterday, bond was denied on all three charges. Dennis David Holsonback remained in the Johnson Detention Center this morning.

Skeletal Remains Discovered by Tree Farmers

Tuesday, December 17, 2019 - WLBG

The Union County Sheriff says a death investigation is underway after skeletal remains were found Monday afternoon. Fox Carolina reports that Sheriff David Taylor said the remains were found around 2 p.m. deep in a wooded area about 2.5 miles away from Jeffries Farm Road. Taylor said that crews from American Forest Management of Chester were planting pine trees in the area when they stumbled across the remains. Sheriff Taylor added, “It’s nothing but a skeleton.” He described the remote location as “the middle of nowhere.”

Man and Woman Charged in Alleged Fraudulent Sales

Thursday, December 12, 2019 - WLBG

A Laurens area man and woman have been charged for alleged involvement in multiple sales of products with intent to defraud customers. The Laurens County Sheriff’s Office yesterday arrested 37-year-old Katrina Kay Burns and 38-year-old David Charles Burns Jr., both residents of the 1300-block of Old Airport Road, Laurens.

Both are charged with Criminal Conspiracy. Katrina Burns is also charged with nine counts, Breach of Trust with Fraudulent Intent. David Burns is also charged with Accessory Before the Fact to a Felony.

Warrants allege that Mr. and Ms. Burns unlawfully planned or schemed to accomplish the crime of Breach of Trust.

Katrina Burns is accused of selling items others – apparently mostly to other women – on various dates this year, from the 1st of September on through late October. Many of the warrants allege making sales to other women through a website, but the customer never received the product purchased. Prices noted in the warrants range from $40 up to almost $500 cost to the customer. Some warrants allege she received personal property from the customer/victim, with values received from the customer noted as valued from $40 to $250. A September 1st deal alleged she sold a counterfeit Apple airpod to someone for $40.

Both Katrina Kay Burns and David Charles Burns Jr. remained in the Johnson Detention Center overnight, awaiting bond hearing on their charges.