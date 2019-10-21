Setting a priority for bridges

COUNTY: LIFESAVER & Bridges will be inventoried by Davis & Floyd engineers - note: the next Laurens County Council meeting is this Tuesday, 5:30 pm in council chambers, second floor of historic courthouse, downtown Laurens.

Laurens County has contracted professional services to determine which bridges are the worst, needing immediate attention, in more than 460 miles of county roads.

Four bridges are closed, by state recommendation - the latest is on Harris Grove Church Road. Davis & Floyd, based in Greenwood, will conduct the survey of all county bridges.

It is estimated that Laurens County has $10 million in bridge and pipe work it needs to do. The task of studying and repairing roads, bridges and pipes falls to the Public Works Department.

That department’s director, Dale Satterfield, said the office needs professional guidance. “Our number one greatest liability is roads,” Satterfield told the Laurens County Council Oct. 8. “(But) We have four bridges that are closed. Davis & Floyd will study all the bridges.”

Some may have a very low traffic count and, thus, should be permanently closed or not top priorities for repair, Satterfield said. By contrast, there might be a very highly traveled bridge, just about to fail, that should be at the top of the repair list, he said.

Brent Robertson and Rob Stevenson represented Davis & Floyd. As professional services, the $38,000 contract for a three-phase study did not require bids, council was told.

“Why not just fix the four that are closed?” Council Chairman Joe Wood said. “Then, see where our money goes from there.”

“Two may not need to be reopened,” County Administrator Jon Caime said. “Without knowing all our needs, we cannot set a priority.”

The contract was approved by a 5-2 vote; Wood and council member Kemp Younts voted “no”.

Robertson said the county could save money within the contract by having just one in-person presentation to council, rather than a presentation after each phase. He said the county administration will receive regular updates; the process will take about nine weeks.

“We have been kicking this can down the road. Now, we can at least begin,” Council Chairman Dr. David Pitts said.

Replacing and repairing roads and bridges could be an item to be “pitched” to a 6-person commission writing a ballot question for November, 2020. Voters will decide on The Capital Initiative, a 1-cent increase in the sales tax for 8 years to fund a set list of projects; the tax is estimated to generate $50 million over its life (it must sunset after 8 years, the money cannot be used for salaries).

But, first, the commission must be appointed; and last Tuesday night, the Laurens County Council did not do that. Clinton has named its representative, Walter Hughes III, but City of Laurens and Gray Court-Owings-Fountain Inn-Waterloo representatives and 3 representatives of the Laurens County Council have not been named. The county council met in closed session to consider names (and two other items) and emerged after 29 minutes with no appointments, or any other action.

The next meeting of the Laurens County Council will be Tuesday, Oct. 22, 5:30 p.m. in the council chambers, second floor of the historic courthouse in downtown Laurens. The council meets the 2nd and 4th Tuesdays of each month, but will not conduct 4th Tuesday meetings in November and December (meeting dates too close to holidays).