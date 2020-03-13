Sept. 23 - House on Hwy 308

CLINTON MAN IS CHARGED WITH KIDNAPPING - And, Operation Cleanup, warrants.

The Laurens County Sheriff’s Office has multiple charges from separate locations on two dates last September with an arrest yesterday -- 35-year-old Anthony James Wolfe of North Sloan Street, Clinton is charged with five counts of Kidnapping, one charge alleging Assault and Battery of a High and Aggravated Nature, two counts of Pointing and Presenting a Firearm at a Person, one charge of 1st Degree Burglary, three counts of Armed Robbery and two counts, Possession of a Weapon during a Violent Crime.

Anthony Wolfe is also known as “Wolf” and “Banks.”

On September 23rd Wolfe allegedly entered a dwelling on Highway 308 north of Clinton near Interstate 385. There he allegedly struck a man in the back of his head with a handgun, causing great bodily injury. He is accused of possessing and Displaying what appeared to be a firearm during the commission of Burglary 1st Degree and of taking cash from the two victims while armed with a deadly weapon on the 23rd of September.

On September 29th at a location on the southern outskirts of Laurens in the 400 block of Brewster Road, he allegedly abducted two men and a woman. He allegedly entered a dwelling at that location without consent and with intent to commit a crime therein, entering at night while armed with a deadly weapon; using or threatening to use it.

He allegedly used or presented the firearm during commission of a 1st Degree Burglary that night on Brewster Road. He is further accused of taking $300 cash and a Berea .380 handgun from one of those victims and of unlawfully seizing, confining and kidnapping a woman and a man against their will.

Anthony James Wolfe remained in the Johnson Detention Center this morning, awaiting arraignment on his many charges from those two dates last September.

FROM LCSO:

On March 12, 2020 deputies from the Laurens County Sheriff’s Office conducted a warrant roundup known as Operation Cleanup with the assistance of SLED, ATF, and Clinton City Police Department. Thirty-eight (38) warrants were served yesterday on the following individuals, with the type of warrant (bench or arrest) specified:

ANTHONY WOLF- ALL ARREST WARRANTS

-KIDNAPPING, 5 COUNTS

-BURGLARY FIRST DEGREE, 2 COUNTS.

-ARMED ROBBERY, 3 COUNTS.

-ASSAULT AND BATTERY OF A HIGH AND AGGRAVATED NATURE

-POSSESSION OF A WEAPON DURING A VIOLENT CRIME, 2 COUNTS.

-POINTING AND PRESENTING A FIREARM, 2 COUNTS.

WILLIE CALVIN PULLEY- CONTEMPT OF FAMILY COURT FAILURE TO PAY- BENCH QUONTAVIOUS SHARIF DAVIS- UNLAWFUL CARRYING OF A PISTOL- BENCH ALANA MARIE TEASLEY- BREACH OF TRUST WITH FRADULENT INTENT- BENCH KELLY ANITA LANFORD (No Booking Photo Available)- UNLAWFUL NEGLECT OF CHILDREN- ARREST

-CONTEMPT OF FAMILY COURT, FAILURE TO APPEAR AND PAY- BENCH JAMES WILLIE BAILEY- SHOPLIFTING- BENCH TIESHA YOUNG- PUBLIC DISORDERLY CONDUCT- ARREST TYREZ DEMONTE YOUNG- POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA- BENCH MARIA KATHERINE NEAL (No Booking Photo Available)- DRIVING UNDER SUSPENSION- BENCH JOAN SUTTLES (No Booking Photo Available)- DRIVING UNDER SUSPENSION- BENCH

-UNINSURED MOTOR VEHICLE VIOLATION- BENCH DANNY MICHAEL PENNINGTON JR- CONTRIBUTING TO THE DELINQUENCY OF A MINOR (2 COUNTS)- ARREST BRIAN PATRICK HOWARD WRIGHT- DOMESTIC VIOLENCE 3RD DEGREE- ARREST

-CONTEMPT OF FAMILY COURT- FAILURE TO APPEAR AND PAY- BENCH DEAN BRYON DALENKO- VIOLATION OF A PERMANENT RESTRAINING ORDER- ARREST RANDY WILLIAMS EDWARDS JR- CONTEMPT OF FAMILY COURT, FAILURE TO COMPLY- BENCH DAVID LEE CHOQUETTE- DRIVING UNDER SUSPENSION- BENCH MICHAEL GOLDEN- OPEN CONTAINER OF ALCOHOL- BENCH JAMES DARRIN JOHNSON- DOMESTIC VIOLENCE THIRD DEGREE- ARREST SARAH CORRIN LAMING- BREACH OF PEACE, NONAGGRAVATED- ARREST HALEY REHWINKEL- NUISANCE ORDINANCE- BENCH MARQUIS TYRONE ELLIS- POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA- BENCH “This operation is the result of many months of planning, extensive research, and teamwork among agencies. This team always finds a way to get the job done! Many of these individuals have evaded and dodged us for too long, but they are where they belong today. Let me be clear- if you do the crime, we will catch up to you."

-Sheriff Don Reynolds

As of 3/13/2020, Mr. Howard is still wanted. However, we do not believe he poses a threat to the public, nor do we believe him to be armed. We are still following leads regarding his whereabouts. He is wanted for burglary, larceny, and other related charges.

—

3/12/2020

Update, 8:55PM- At this time, Mr. Howard is still wanted by LCSO. If you have any information regarding his whereabouts, call 911 or CrimeStoppers (864-68-CRIME.)