Sept. 23 - House on Hwy 308
CLINTON MAN IS CHARGED WITH KIDNAPPING - And, Operation Cleanup, warrants.
The Laurens County Sheriff’s Office has multiple charges from separate locations on two dates last September with an arrest yesterday -- 35-year-old Anthony James Wolfe of North Sloan Street, Clinton is charged with five counts of Kidnapping, one charge alleging Assault and Battery of a High and Aggravated Nature, two counts of Pointing and Presenting a Firearm at a Person, one charge of 1st Degree Burglary, three counts of Armed Robbery and two counts, Possession of a Weapon during a Violent Crime.
Anthony Wolfe is also known as “Wolf” and “Banks.”
On September 23rd Wolfe allegedly entered a dwelling on Highway 308 north of Clinton near Interstate 385. There he allegedly struck a man in the back of his head with a handgun, causing great bodily injury. He is accused of possessing and Displaying what appeared to be a firearm during the commission of Burglary 1st Degree and of taking cash from the two victims while armed with a deadly weapon on the 23rd of September.
On September 29th at a location on the southern outskirts of Laurens in the 400 block of Brewster Road, he allegedly abducted two men and a woman. He allegedly entered a dwelling at that location without consent and with intent to commit a crime therein, entering at night while armed with a deadly weapon; using or threatening to use it.
He allegedly used or presented the firearm during commission of a 1st Degree Burglary that night on Brewster Road. He is further accused of taking $300 cash and a Berea .380 handgun from one of those victims and of unlawfully seizing, confining and kidnapping a woman and a man against their will.
Anthony James Wolfe remained in the Johnson Detention Center this morning, awaiting arraignment on his many charges from those two dates last September.
FROM LCSO:
On March 12, 2020 deputies from the Laurens County Sheriff’s Office conducted a warrant roundup known as Operation Cleanup with the assistance of SLED, ATF, and Clinton City Police Department. Thirty-eight (38) warrants were served yesterday on the following individuals, with the type of warrant (bench or arrest) specified:
ANTHONY WOLF- ALL ARREST WARRANTS
-KIDNAPPING, 5 COUNTS
-BURGLARY FIRST DEGREE, 2 COUNTS.
-ARMED ROBBERY, 3 COUNTS.
-ASSAULT AND BATTERY OF A HIGH AND AGGRAVATED NATURE
-POSSESSION OF A WEAPON DURING A VIOLENT CRIME, 2 COUNTS.
-POINTING AND PRESENTING A FIREARM, 2 COUNTS.
WILLIE CALVIN PULLEY- CONTEMPT OF FAMILY COURT FAILURE TO PAY- BENCH
QUONTAVIOUS SHARIF DAVIS- UNLAWFUL CARRYING OF A PISTOL- BENCH
ALANA MARIE TEASLEY- BREACH OF TRUST WITH FRADULENT INTENT- BENCH
KELLY ANITA LANFORD (No Booking Photo Available)- UNLAWFUL NEGLECT OF CHILDREN- ARREST
-CONTEMPT OF FAMILY COURT, FAILURE TO APPEAR AND PAY- BENCH
JAMES WILLIE BAILEY- SHOPLIFTING- BENCH
TIESHA YOUNG- PUBLIC DISORDERLY CONDUCT- ARREST
TYREZ DEMONTE YOUNG- POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA- BENCH
MARIA KATHERINE NEAL (No Booking Photo Available)- DRIVING UNDER SUSPENSION- BENCH
JOAN SUTTLES (No Booking Photo Available)- DRIVING UNDER SUSPENSION- BENCH
-UNINSURED MOTOR VEHICLE VIOLATION- BENCH
DANNY MICHAEL PENNINGTON JR- CONTRIBUTING TO THE DELINQUENCY OF A MINOR (2 COUNTS)- ARREST
BRIAN PATRICK HOWARD WRIGHT- DOMESTIC VIOLENCE 3RD DEGREE- ARREST
-CONTEMPT OF FAMILY COURT- FAILURE TO APPEAR AND PAY- BENCH
DEAN BRYON DALENKO- VIOLATION OF A PERMANENT RESTRAINING ORDER- ARREST
RANDY WILLIAMS EDWARDS JR- CONTEMPT OF FAMILY COURT, FAILURE TO COMPLY- BENCH
DAVID LEE CHOQUETTE- DRIVING UNDER SUSPENSION- BENCH
MICHAEL GOLDEN- OPEN CONTAINER OF ALCOHOL- BENCH
JAMES DARRIN JOHNSON- DOMESTIC VIOLENCE THIRD DEGREE- ARREST
SARAH CORRIN LAMING- BREACH OF PEACE, NONAGGRAVATED- ARREST
HALEY REHWINKEL- NUISANCE ORDINANCE- BENCH
MARQUIS TYRONE ELLIS- POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA- BENCH
“This operation is the result of many months of planning, extensive research, and teamwork among agencies. This team always finds a way to get the job done! Many of these individuals have evaded and dodged us for too long, but they are where they belong today. Let me be clear- if you do the crime, we will catch up to you."
-Sheriff Don Reynolds
As of 3/13/2020, Mr. Howard is still wanted. However, we do not believe he poses a threat to the public, nor do we believe him to be armed. We are still following leads regarding his whereabouts. He is wanted for burglary, larceny, and other related charges.
—
3/12/2020
Update, 8:55PM- At this time, Mr. Howard is still wanted by LCSO. If you have any information regarding his whereabouts, call 911 or CrimeStoppers (864-68-CRIME.)
Update: Deputies were attempting to serve Charles Robert Howard with multiple warrants at a Benjamin Road address when he ran and evaded law enforcement. He was last seen wearing tan coveralls.
There is a law enforcement presence contained to the Crawford and Benjamin Road (Gray Court) areas. We will update as information becomes available.
On 3/11/2020 at approximately 8:30AM, Investigators responded to 13174 Highway 25 in Honea Path in reference to locating stolen equipment. Upon arrival, Investigators observed drug paraphernalia in plain sight; this coupled with the stolen equipment being tracked to this location led to a search warrant being obtained. During the execution of the search warrant, approximately 50 grams of Methamphetamine were discovered at this residence.
The individuals listed below were arrested without incident and charged with the following:
Christopher Coward of Honea Path- Trafficking in Methamphetamine, 1st offense and Giving False Information to Law Enforcement. Mr. Coward was also wanted by the US Marshall Service for outstanding federal charges.
Amanda Gleason of Fountain Inn- Trafficking in Methamphetamine, 3rd or subsequent offense
Gary Demerest III of Belton- Trafficking in Methamphetamine, 1st offense
James Garner of Honea Path- Trafficking in Methamphetamine, 1st offense
Charli Chasteen of Honea Path- Trafficking in Methamphetamine, 1st offense
More arrests are pending for this case at this time.
In continuing to search for the stolen equipment, Investigators then went to 210 Horse Creek Drive in Honea Path. Two individuals were taken into custody at that location on unrelated charges. Chase Zucchi was arrested for a Probation and Parole violation and was also charged with Attempted Escape after trying to avoid being arrested. Adrianna Tims was arrested without incident for a Driving Under Suspension bench warrant.
"Theft and drug activity frequently go hand in hand. These individuals prey on hardworking people. Most all of these are repeat offenders. Meth has no place anywhere and I will not tolerate it being brought into Laurens County. These people need to be in jail since they work so hard to put themselves there. I want to remind citizens that our anonymous tip line (864-984-3589) is available to them 24 hours a day should they have information regarding criminal activity. If you see something, say something."
-Sheriff Don Reynolds