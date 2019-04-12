Senator: Impeachment stops congressional action

Sen. Scott: Good to be “home, with real people” w- Impeachment Statements.

Congressional action that would directly improve the lives of Americans has ground to a virtual halt by the potential impeachment of President Trump, South Carolina’s junior senator, Tim Scott, said last Tuesday.

Meeting with local constituents at the Laurens County Chamber of Commerce during the Congressional Thanksgiving break, Scott said, “I want to give a quick Congressional update - OK, I’m done. We are just not getting it done.”

Congressional Democrats, he said, have no interest in topics like lowering drug prices and extending the longest economic explosion in U.S. history. Scott said Congress must take action to extend military spending, but “we really have some challenges.”

He said he was glad to be able to “be home and be with real people.”

Scott said he knows American farmers, ranchers and agriculture/commodities producers have taken the toughest blow from the administration’s trade negotiations with communist China. However, he said, the Chinese appear more willing to sign a deal now than at any time in the last two years.”

“China’s goal is to steal the future. They pose a unique threat - an economic threat. (It is) who controls the future work of the world. Their economy is 50 percent of our economy, and we don’t want them to wreck our economy. In the next two to four weeks, we should be on solid ground,” Scott said. “We have ignored China for 30 years. We need to use other weapons in our arsenal rather than tariffs - it’s time to pull the chain on Chinese students in the U.S.”

The Trump administration’s goal is to cut down illegal immigration and have a more robust system of legal immigration - “close the back door and lock it,” said Scott, a Presbyterian College graduate and member of the Senate Banking Committee.

From a family-based system, the United States needs to evolve to a system of merit - to determine “which immigrants meet the needs of our economy,” he said. “We have 70,000 open jobs in South Carolina.”

To reduce the nation’s huge deficit, Scott said the nation is going to have to address the 69 percent of federal spending that the Congress does not control; for instance, $400 billion in veterans’ benefits. “People my age are going to have to retire later. I can handle that, if you give me one and half to two years to adjust,” Scott said. And, he said, the U.S. must continue to grow its economy - “2 percent annual growth will mean a $3 trillion deficit reduction over the next decade.”

And, “we need to spend less money,” Scott said.

Answering more local questions, the Charleston-based senator said rural hospitals can be helped by having fewer federal regulations in how the states handle Medicaid, and said he would be willing to make a call in support of a Boeing aeronautics apprenticeship “pipeline” for School Districts 56 and 55. Speaking to the communication and strong connections among internationally-known businesses recruited to South Carolina, Senator Scott said, “Our state is growing smaller as our industries have grown larger.”