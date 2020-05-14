Sen. Scott in forum

A Forum & The Census

Senator Tim Scott joins The Charleston Forum for their 2020 webinar series

CHARLESTON – May13, The Charleston Forum hosted the former Georgia Minority Leader, Stacey Abrams, where she spoke about inequities in education, economics, and voting rights.

The next conversation will be hosted online on May 19 at 2:30 p.m. with U.S. Senator Tim Scott.

Senator Scott will be discussing racial disparities and his guidance on minority outreach across our communities. The Charleston Forum plans to announce additional speakers to discuss our community’s most important issues as they lead up to the annual event, which will also be hosted online.

This June, in commemoration for our community members lost at Mother Emanuel five years ago and in recognition of the 350th Anniversary of Charleston's founding, The Charleston Forum will reveal the results of a survey showing the attitudes residents in our tri-county area have about issues of race. The survey concentrates on The Charleston Forum’s principal topics of education, economics, policing and criminal justice, and the future of the past.

WHO: U.S. Senator Tim Scott and The Charleston Forum

WHAT: Discussion on racial disparities and guidance on minority outreach across our communities

WHERE: Register here: https://thecharlestonforum.com/webinars/

WHEN: May 19 at 2:30 p.m.

About The Charleston Forum

The Charleston Forum is a community project that strives to provide a dialogue on race that moves the conversation forward, with no pre-set agenda but with a common purpose. The Charleston Forum began in 2016 as a group of local political, business, educational and religious leaders who wanted to provide an outlet to discuss race across many different topics. The Forum has received significant collective support from Charleston leaders including Mayor John Tecklenburg, former Mayor Joe Riley, Reverend Joe Darby and many others.

Lt. Governor Pamela S. Evette, S.C. Leaders Launch #CountMeIn Campaign to Highlight Importance of 2020 Census

COLUMBIA – As chair of the South Carolina Governor’s Complete Count Commission, Lieutenant Governor Pamela S. Evette has launched the #CountMeIn video campaign, highlighting the importance of every South Carolinian participating in the 2020 census.

“During these trying times, it’s essential for us to join together to build a stronger tomorrow,” Evette says in the video. “Your voice counts. Now more than ever, your participation in the 2020 census shapes the future of programs in South Carolina.”

The lieutenant governor worked in conjunction with the United Way Association of South Carolina and the Carolina Agency, a student-run, full service communications agency out of the University of South Carolina to develop the campaign.

The campaign includes participation from 21 notable South Carolinians including Darius Rucker, Clemson Football Coach Dabo Swinney, USC Women’s Basketball Coach Dawn Staley, singer-songwriter Edwin McCain, U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham, U.S. Senator Tim Scott, other South Carolina elected officials, and business leaders.

South Carolina is currently 38th in the nation for self-response to the 2020 census. It has never been easier and safer to complete the census and all residents of South Carolina should be counted. The census can be completed by going to www.my2020census.gov, calling 844-330-2020 for English or 844-468-2020 for Spanish, or by filling out the paper form sent by mail.

