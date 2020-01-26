ONE WEEKEND ONLY – The community theatre of Laurens County presents fast-paced British farce - photo gallery.

The Laurens County Community Theatre will perform “See How They Run,” a British farce by Philip King. The production will run one weekend only at the Gillam Center for the Performing Arts on the Thornwell campus. Curtains at 7:30 p.m. are scheduled for Thursday (Jan. 30), Friday (Jan. 31), and Saturday (Feb. 1). The production will also feature a 3 p.m. matinee performance on Saturday, Feb. 1.

Admission is $12 for adults; and $10 for seniors (55 and older) and children (under 18). “See How They Run” is directed by Myra Greene. Cast members include Graham Duncan, of Clinton; Megan Walsh, of Clinton; Graham Szymanski, of Clinton; Amy Link, of Clinton; Ami Vaughn, of Clinton; Jim Barton, of Clinton; Lesslie Blakely, of Laurens; Tim Doyle, of Laurens; and Sharon Vincent, of Laurens.