"See How They Run"

Sun, 01/26/2020 - 6:25pm Vic MacDonald
By: 
Photos by Vic MacDonald
Auditions Set The Laurens County Youth Theatre will hold auditions for its upcoming March production of Willy Wonka Jr. on Sunday, February 2, at 2 p.m. Roles are available for ages 5 and up especially 13 and older including adults. Come prepared to sing a song and read from the script.  

ONE WEEKEND ONLY – The community theatre of Laurens County presents fast-paced British farce - photo gallery.

 

The Laurens County Community Theatre will perform “See How They Run,” a British farce by Philip King. The production will run one weekend only at the Gillam Center for the Performing Arts on the Thornwell campus. Curtains at 7:30 p.m. are scheduled for Thursday (Jan. 30), Friday (Jan. 31), and Saturday (Feb. 1). The production will also feature a 3 p.m. matinee performance on Saturday, Feb. 1.

Admission is $12 for adults; and $10 for seniors (55 and older) and children (under 18). “See How They Run” is directed by Myra Greene. Cast members include Graham Duncan, of Clinton; Megan Walsh, of Clinton; Graham Szymanski, of Clinton; Amy Link, of Clinton; Ami Vaughn, of Clinton; Jim Barton, of Clinton; Lesslie Blakely, of Laurens; Tim Doyle, of Laurens; and Sharon Vincent, of Laurens.

For more information, please call 864-833-LCCT (5228), or visit www.lcct.net.

 

