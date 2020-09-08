Home / Breaking News / A second traffic fatality near Waterloo, Laurens County

A second traffic fatality near Waterloo, Laurens County

Sun, 08/09/2020 - 2:17pm Vic MacDonald
By: 
Compiled by Vic MacDonald/Editor - golaurens and WSPA

CLINTON High Student Dies, a missing woman, and an earthquake.

 

One person has died as a result of injuries sustained in a 2-vehicle crash on Neely Ferry Road on August 3, according to Trooper Gary Miller with the SC Highway Patrol.

The incident occurred around 4 pm near Indian Mound Rd., approximately two miles north of Waterloo.

A 2012 Kia Sedan was traveling west on Neely Ferry Road, when the driver crossed the centerline, losing control and was struck by a 2012 Chevrolet pickup, said Miller.

The driver of the Kia sedan and two juveniles were occupants of the vehicle. All were transported by EMS to Greenville Memorial Hospital.

The driver of the Kia Sedan has been identified as Madison Keely Craven, 15, of AB Jacks Road. She passed away on August 8 at Greenville Memorial Hospital. She was a student at Clinton High School.   

The pickup was driven by a 21-year-old from Gray Court and was also occupied by one juvenile passenger. Both were transported by EMS to Greenville Memorial Hospital.

Death Notice:

Madison Keely Craven, 15, of 3382 AB Jacks Rd., passed away Saturday, August 8, 2020, at Greenville Memorial Hospital.

Born in Greenwood, she was the daughter of Roger Dean Craven (Dustie Wrenn) of Laurens and Crystal Paige Earle of Laurens.  A member of Chestnut Ridge Baptist Church, she was a student at Clinton High School and loved hunting, fishing, and dirt track racing.

In addition to her parents, Madison is survived by: paternal grandmother, Betty Jo Craven of Clinton; maternal grandparents, Paula Bradford (Rodny) of Florida and Sonny Earle of Oklahoma; paternal great grandmother, Jessie Craven of Clinton; maternal great grandmother, Brenda Norwood of Laurens; brothers, Koaltin and Leland Craven of Laurens; sister, Keighan Craven of Laurens; uncles, Shane Earle of Laurens and Carl “C.J. “ Earle of Laurens; and numerous cousins.

She was also predeceased by a paternal great grandfather, L.J. Craven and maternal great grandfather, Paul Norwood.

Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 am, Monday, August 10, 2020, at Chestnut Ridge Baptist Church, conducted by Rev. Alex D. Henderson and Rev. Chas Hayes with burial in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends at the church one hour prior to the service.

The family will be at 95 Bent Tree Dr., Clinton, SC 29325.

Memorials may be made to the Laurens County Humane Society, 793 Poplar St., Clinton, SC 29325.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.thekennedymortuary.com.

It was the 2nd fatal wreck in 1 week near Waterloo; the other:

One person is dead after a two-car collision on Riverfork Road near Old Oak Tree Road on Saturday night.

The incident occurred approximately 4.5 miles north of Waterloo just after midnight.

According to Master Trooper Brandon Bolt, a 1993 Civic was traveling north on Riverfork Rd., when they crossed the center line and struck a 2009 Mitsubishi Outlander head-on. After striking the vehicle, the Civic went off the left side of the road, hitting a fence and a tree before catching fire.

The driver of the Civic was the lone occupant in the vehicle. He was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected, according to Bolt.

The Laurens County Coroner’s Office has identified the driver as Jeffery Lee Oliver, 29, of Ware Shoals. The cause of death is blunt force trauma.

The Outlander had four occupants, including a 9-year-old child that was not injured. The front seat passenger was the only injury in that vehicle. All occupants were wearing a seatbelt.

MISSING WOMAN:

The Laurens County Sheriffi's Office is reporting that Margaret Dawkins Williford has been found safe (Saturday).

Williford is 81 years old and was reported missing from 3800 Renno Road in Clinton.

Ms. Williford has advanced dementia. She was last seen wearing a pink shirt, Hello Kitty pajama bottoms, and would be wearing red canvas shoes.

She was last seen at 9:30PM when she went to bed. 

Also, an earthquake was felt in Clinton and Laurens Sunday morning; a social media post said the McDonald’s in Clinton was rocking:

SPARTA, N.C. (WSPA/ AP) – The most powerful earthquake to hit North Carolina in more than 100 years shook much of the state early Sunday, rattling homes, businesses, and residents.

A 5.1 magnitude earthquake occurred near Sparta, N.C. at 8:07 a.m., according to USGS. That’s near the Virginia border.

Several WSPA viewers also reported feeling the earthquake in Upstate, South Carolina.

Our sister station WGHP in High Point, NC received viewer pictures of some damage caused by the earthquake in Sparta.

 

The earthquake was about 9.2 kilometres below the surface of the earth. It followed an earlier earthquake of magnitude 2.6 in the same area at 1:57 a.m. Sunday.

 

According USGS, this was the second strongest earthquake to occur in NC since 1900. The strongest was a 5.2 magnitude earthquake near Skyland, NC in February 1916.


 

The Upstate last saw a 4.8 magnitude earthquake back in 1913.

 

According to the Associated Press, Michael Hull was standing in his driveway at his home in Sparta when he noticed a group of deer running.

“Not even a minute passed and the side-to-side motion started,” Hull said. “It takes you a minute to realize what’s happening, and you just can’t believe it. Then it was over. It was loud, like God was shaking a mountain at you, literally.”

Karen Backer was in her Greensboro apartment when she heard initially mistook banging in her kitchen for her roommate.

“Nope, it was the cabinet doors ‘clinking’ open and closed! My neighbors on the other hand said they felt our apartment building shaking,” Backer said. “Well, sadly, nothing surprises me in 2020, but a hurricane and an earthquake in the same week is crazy.”

The U.S. Geological Service said the quake’s epicenter was about 2.5 miles (four kilometers) southeast of Sparta, just south of the Virginia-North Carolina border. The USGS said the population in the affected region resides in structures “that are resistant to earthquake shaking, though vulnerable structures exist.”

The quake was felt in nearby states including Virginia, South Carolina, and Tennessee.

My Clinton News

P.O. Box 180
513 North Broad St.
Clinton, SC 29325
Phone: (864) 833-1900
Fax: (864) 833-1902

Privacy Policy

 

Sign Up For Breaking News

Stay informed on our latest news!

Manage my subscriptions

Previous issues
Subscribe to My Clinton News Newsletter feed
Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media