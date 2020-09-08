A second traffic fatality near Waterloo, Laurens County

CLINTON High Student Dies, a missing woman, and an earthquake.

One person has died as a result of injuries sustained in a 2-vehicle crash on Neely Ferry Road on August 3, according to Trooper Gary Miller with the SC Highway Patrol.

The incident occurred around 4 pm near Indian Mound Rd., approximately two miles north of Waterloo.

A 2012 Kia Sedan was traveling west on Neely Ferry Road, when the driver crossed the centerline, losing control and was struck by a 2012 Chevrolet pickup, said Miller.

The driver of the Kia sedan and two juveniles were occupants of the vehicle. All were transported by EMS to Greenville Memorial Hospital.

The driver of the Kia Sedan has been identified as Madison Keely Craven, 15, of AB Jacks Road. She passed away on August 8 at Greenville Memorial Hospital. She was a student at Clinton High School.

The pickup was driven by a 21-year-old from Gray Court and was also occupied by one juvenile passenger. Both were transported by EMS to Greenville Memorial Hospital.

Death Notice:

Madison Keely Craven, 15, of 3382 AB Jacks Rd., passed away Saturday, August 8, 2020, at Greenville Memorial Hospital.

Born in Greenwood, she was the daughter of Roger Dean Craven (Dustie Wrenn) of Laurens and Crystal Paige Earle of Laurens. A member of Chestnut Ridge Baptist Church, she was a student at Clinton High School and loved hunting, fishing, and dirt track racing.

In addition to her parents, Madison is survived by: paternal grandmother, Betty Jo Craven of Clinton; maternal grandparents, Paula Bradford (Rodny) of Florida and Sonny Earle of Oklahoma; paternal great grandmother, Jessie Craven of Clinton; maternal great grandmother, Brenda Norwood of Laurens; brothers, Koaltin and Leland Craven of Laurens; sister, Keighan Craven of Laurens; uncles, Shane Earle of Laurens and Carl “C.J. “ Earle of Laurens; and numerous cousins.

She was also predeceased by a paternal great grandfather, L.J. Craven and maternal great grandfather, Paul Norwood.

Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 am, Monday, August 10, 2020, at Chestnut Ridge Baptist Church, conducted by Rev. Alex D. Henderson and Rev. Chas Hayes with burial in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends at the church one hour prior to the service.

The family will be at 95 Bent Tree Dr., Clinton, SC 29325.

Memorials may be made to the Laurens County Humane Society, 793 Poplar St., Clinton, SC 29325.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.thekennedymortuary.com.

It was the 2nd fatal wreck in 1 week near Waterloo; the other:

One person is dead after a two-car collision on Riverfork Road near Old Oak Tree Road on Saturday night.

The incident occurred approximately 4.5 miles north of Waterloo just after midnight.

According to Master Trooper Brandon Bolt, a 1993 Civic was traveling north on Riverfork Rd., when they crossed the center line and struck a 2009 Mitsubishi Outlander head-on. After striking the vehicle, the Civic went off the left side of the road, hitting a fence and a tree before catching fire.

The driver of the Civic was the lone occupant in the vehicle. He was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected, according to Bolt.

The Laurens County Coroner’s Office has identified the driver as Jeffery Lee Oliver, 29, of Ware Shoals. The cause of death is blunt force trauma.

The Outlander had four occupants, including a 9-year-old child that was not injured. The front seat passenger was the only injury in that vehicle. All occupants were wearing a seatbelt.

MISSING WOMAN:

The Laurens County Sheriffi's Office is reporting that Margaret Dawkins Williford has been found safe (Saturday).

Williford is 81 years old and was reported missing from 3800 Renno Road in Clinton.

Ms. Williford has advanced dementia. She was last seen wearing a pink shirt, Hello Kitty pajama bottoms, and would be wearing red canvas shoes.

She was last seen at 9:30PM when she went to bed.

Also, an earthquake was felt in Clinton and Laurens Sunday morning; a social media post said the McDonald’s in Clinton was rocking:

SPARTA, N.C. (WSPA/ AP) – The most powerful earthquake to hit North Carolina in more than 100 years shook much of the state early Sunday, rattling homes, businesses, and residents.

A 5.1 magnitude earthquake occurred near Sparta, N.C. at 8:07 a.m., according to USGS. That’s near the Virginia border.

Several WSPA viewers also reported feeling the earthquake in Upstate, South Carolina.

Our sister station WGHP in High Point, NC received viewer pictures of some damage caused by the earthquake in Sparta.