A second Colby Campbell honor

The National Player of the Week.

Presbyterian College Football - Senior linebacker Colby Campbell has been named the Stats Perform FCS National Defensive Player of the week as announced on Monday. The award comes a day after Campbell was named the Pioneer Football League's co-defensive player of the week.

It is the second straight week that PC has had a defender receiver the National Player of the Week award as sophomore defensive back Jeffrey Smyth earned the same award last Monday following his two pick-sixes in a 26-3 victory over Stetson.

Campbell had the most stops (25) by a PFL player in a single game since 2014 and the most by an FCS defender in 2020-21. He had 11 solo stops and totaled 3.0 tackles for loss in the victory. One of those stops behind the line of scrimmage saw him also force a fumble that Presbyterian recovered and saw them score on the ensuing drive to take a 14-7 lead in the first half.

Campbell also had another tackle for loss on third down that helped force a Davidson punt deep in its territory.

With his 3.0 tackles for loss on Saturday, Campbell surpassed Antwan Thomas for the school's DI record in tackles for loss in a career with the Blue Hose. He has totaled 32.0 career TFL's including 7.0 this spring to lead the Blue Hose.

Campbell is second amongst all FCS defenders this spring with 89 tackles, second in tackles per game at 14.8, and is fourth nationally with 7.5 solo tackles per game.

Presbyterian hits the road for the final time this spring on Saturday at 2 p.m. when the Blue Hose travels to Drake for the finale.