Search is underway

MISSING CHILD.

There is a heavy Law Enforcement presence in the area of Hickory Tavern school (Laurens County) in reference to locating 4th grader Harley Arrington.

He has sandy blonde hair and was last seen going into the woods wearing a bright blue T-shirt and blue jeans. If you see him, call 911. Due to having K9s on the ground and a helicopter on the way as well as usage of a drone, we ask that volunteers refrain from searching at this time. We will certainly let those wishing to assist know when and if it is feasible.

-- Laurens County Sheriff’s Office