A Search Firm

Administrator Search will start with employment group’s help; Council member resigns.

Laurens County has employed FGP to help it seek a new County Administrator.

The county will pay the first 20% of the accepted first year base salary. The county’s most recent administrator, Jon Caime, made $130,000/annual after 4 years of service.

Dale Satterfield, the public works director, is the interim administrator.

The contract was part of the council’s April 27 agenda. The council also received a COVID-19 update, gave the 2nd of 3 readings to a new Litter Ordinance, took action on an Old Dairy Road relocation and conveyance, considered a scanner and X-ray inspection equipment for the Hillcrest Square government center, transferred equipment and funds from solid waste to the roads and bridges department, and considered a resolution about REWA property.

The council also has a standing agenda item for the appointments to county boards, commissions and committees.

In the FGP contract, the placement company says, under professional guarantees, “Recognizing the importance of recruiting a new County Administrator, and the trust you will place in FGP by partnering with us, we are pleased to guarantee our placement for a period of 12 months. If the new County Administrator leaves or is terminated due to performance before that time, FGP will conduct a search for a replacement at no charge (excluding expenses). All bills must be paid within 60 days of the candidate start date to activate the placement guarantee.”

State law says public bodies must publicly state the names of 3 finalists for public positions like this.

At a called meeting, a 4-3 majority of council voted to exercise its option to terminate Caime’s contract.

The County has never said why.

Caime came to Laurens County from Hart County, Georgia - he applied for several other county administrator jobs throughout the state while working for the county. Satterfield directed the Laurens Commission of Public Works and the City of Clinton Public Works Department before moving on to work for Laurens County; at one point he was the interim city manager in Clinton.

FGP says it will conduct a comprehensive search, “to include sourcing, recruitment, screening, and presentations of candidates whose motivations and experiences are in line with the specifications of the position profile.”

Up to 10 stakeholders can be designated to participate in meetings that FGP will set up with candidates, after a screening process. It will be a nationwide search, the “search agreement” document indicates.

The company offers an optional Profile XT assessment, as well. The company commits to “publishing of a candidate dashboard that outlines percent match for the role for all high potential leaders in the process utilizing Profile XT data, performance model (Profiles International), and competency model results.”

The company will develop guidelines for how finalists will present to the search committee and stakeholders. The company will check references.

The company will facilitate the offer and acceptance process. The fee to engage the company’s services is $1.500.

The cost of candidates traveling for interviews is not included in FGP’s fee.

FGP (Find Great People) International, a general employment placement, temporary employment agency, is based in Greenville.