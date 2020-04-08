Science Award - LCSD56

A surprise guest and familar Clinton High School face makes a Major Announcement. A $10,000 National Science Olympiad Scholarship goes to Team Clinton member Tytajha Robinson, who will attend Wofford College in Spartanburg. Just 5 Scholarships NATIONALLY are awarded in the Dr. Gerard J. Putz annual scholarship competition, The District 56 Board of Trustees saw this video announcement at its Aug. 3 meeting (the final scholarship announced). Congratulations, Tytajha!!