Science Award - LCSD56

Tue, 08/04/2020 - 12:26am Vic MacDonald

A surprise guest and familar Clinton High School face makes a Major Announcement. A $10,000 National Science Olympiad Scholarship goes to Team Clinton member Tytajha Robinson, who will attend Wofford College in Spartanburg. Just 5 Scholarships NATIONALLY are awarded in the Dr. Gerard J. Putz annual scholarship competition, The District 56 Board of Trustees saw this video announcement at its Aug. 3 meeting (the final scholarship announced). Congratulations, Tytajha!!

 

 

