Schools opening plans continue

Schools’ air conditioning to be evaluated - also, graphic, a change in masks policy.

Today (July 29), District 56 in Clinton-Joanna will be the first and only South Carolina school to have an evaluation done of its schools’ HVAC systems by a professional company, in preparation for return to classes during the COVID-19 pandemic. Assistant Superintendent for Operations Dr. David Pitts brought the D56 Board of Trustees up to date on preparations for the Sept. 8 opening, at a called meeting Monday night (July 27).

Summit Charter School, Clinton, and Laurens Academy, Laurens, will return to classes Aug. 17. Thornwell Charter School, Clinton, will return to classes Aug. 24. Districts 56 and 55 (Laurens) will return to classes Sept. 8 – a date preferred by Gov. Henry McMaster. Schools have been closed since March 17 to slow down the fast-moving Coronavirus; there are about 81,000 infections in South Carolina.

The evaluation of the D56 school’s HVAC systems will be done by Palmetto Air & Water.

“I asked them how many districts were doing this, and they said we are the first. I asked them when we could sign up,” Pitts said. Air filtration systems in schools also have been professionally evaluated, and Pitts said MERV 10 filters are being installed. D56 – and all districts installing these filters – should expect their energy costs to skyrocket, Pitts said, as air filtration motors not designed for this advanced filtration will start to burn out. These precautions, plus masks and deep-cleaning (known as electrostatic), are all part of the effort to fulfill Gov. McMaster’s request that school districts have a 5-days a week, face-to-face learning option in addition to on-line learning.

About 1/3 of D56’s approximately 2,700 students have opted for the Laurens County Virtual Academy.

For in-school instruction, buses will run at 50% capacity. Students, drivers, and staff riding buses must wear masks, and windows will be lowered on trips to and from school, as weather permits. Middle and High School students must wear masks, although some provisions will be made in-class, with social distancing, for students to remove their masks. Arrivals to and departures from all schools will be strictly regulated.

D56 needs more teachers for its contribution to the virtual academy, according to Assistant Superintendent for Curriculum and Instruction Dr. Brenda Schrantz. Meals will be available in schools, and for pick-up at two sites for the Virtual Academy families. (send questions to: open56@lcsd56g.com)