School Reopening

District Preparing to Open after Year with COVID-19 - Masks Not Required.

Laurens County School District 56 is excited about the upcoming school year, as the first day of school is quickly approaching. In preparation for the start of school, District 56 plans to officially update its plan to return to safe, in-person learning for the 2021-2022 school year.

According to the District’s current reopening plan, Laurens District 56 will continue to provide opportunities for and promote frequent hand-washing and the use of hand sanitizer throughout its buildings. Additionally, the district will continue to monitor the spread of viruses or other infectious diseases, such as influenza and COVID-19.

In accordance with the state budget Proviso 1.108, masks are not required in school buildings or on school buses. Students, staff, and parents may choose to wear a mask should they desire.

With this new information, Laurens District 56’s Reopening Plan is being revised and will be published on the district’s webpage. The official first day of school in District 56 is Tuesday, August 17. We are excited to see our students again and look forward to the start of a new school year!