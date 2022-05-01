A School of Excellence

Charter Institute at Erskine announces Thornwell Charter School as 2020-2021 Platinum School.

Thornwell Charter School, Clinton, has been named one of the Charter Institute at Erskine’s 2020-2021 Platinum Schools of Excellence. The Charter Institute at Erskine staff celebrated the accomplishments of Thornwell Charter School with a surprise presentation on January 5, 2022 at the school, where they awarded the school with a commemorative banner.

Thornwell Charter School (TCS)’s middle school scored in the top 25% of all South Carolina Department of Education schools in English, Math, and Science. The Institute’s other Schools of Excellence categories include Diamond and Gold. Sixth grader Gibson Partee was also recognized for earning a perfect score on his 2020-2021 Math end-of-course exam.

“Seeing schools like Thornwell Charter School achieve an academic distinction like this is incredible,” says Mr. Rich Melzer, Deputy Superintendent of Authorization & Accountability at the Charter Institute at Erskine. “They’ve worked hard to provide positive student outcomes for their students, and today we celebrate the results of that hard work.”

Thornwell Charter School students will “learn and develop in a rigorous, personalized academic environment that fosters a love for learning, in an individualized health and wellness program that promotes lifelong health”. Thornwell Charter School offers comprehensive personalized learning plans and small class sizes to its students. Ms. Melissa Moore serves as the school leader.

“I am so proud of the achievements of our school. I cannot wait to see how Thornwell Moves the Needle next!” said Ms. Melissa Moore, school leader at Thornwell Charter School.

For more information about the Charter Institute at Erskine’s School of Excellence Awards, visit https://erskinecharters.org/accountabilitymodel.

About The Charter Institute at Erskine — The Charter Institute at Erskine is the fastest-growing charter school authorizer in South Carolina. Serving 26 schools and 24,000 students across the state, the Charter Institute at Erskine is committed to innovative, creative, high-quality methods of education.