School Board Meeting on Monday

AUDIT & CHS Athletics Expansion are on the agenda for Monday evening's meeting of the District 56 Board of Trustees.

Open to the public (with a time for audience participation), the meeting will be at 7:30 pm in the Clinton High School auditorium. The board will meet earlier in closed session to discuss personnel and contracts.

The 2018-19 Audit Report will be presented by a representative of Matt Phillips, McKinley, Cooper & Co., LLC. CHS Athletics Director Louie Alexander will present the Clinton High School Athletic Teams Expansion presentation, and a report will be presented on the Employability Credential (special-needs students). The board will receive financial and operations updates.

The board will consider 2019-20 and 2020-21 Local Board Approved Courses, and will consider the Student Records Administrative Rule, especially Data Breeches.

The next meeting will be Feb. 27, 7:30 pm, in the Joanna Woodson Elementary School media center. The March meeting will be at the MS Bailey Child Development Center.