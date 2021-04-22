School Board & the City Council

2 MEETINGS MONDAY NIGHT - at a called meeting Clinton City Council will consider final action on selling bonds.

Meetings of the Clinton City Council and the School District 56 Board of Trustees are scheduled for this Monday night. The school board meeting is a regular session, in-person at the Clinton High auditorium; the City Council meeting is viewable on the City’s Facebook Page @cityofclintonsc.

At 6 pm, the Clinton City Council will give 2nd and final reading to an ordinance raising money for a Police Station and a Fire Station, for the Recreation Complex, and for Administrative improvements and facilities. The document delegates authority to the Mayor and the City Manager to bring about this transaction.

In closed session, the council will discuss the sale and purchase of City-owned property. The council may take action in open session after adjourning from the closed session; no votes or polling can be taken in closed session.

Covid protocols limit in-person attendance for this meeting.

At 7:30 pm, the school board will hear a Clinton Elementary presentation, conduct audience participation, receive the Superintendent’s report, consider administrative reports - finance and food service - and transact unfinished and/or new business. The board will consider 5 policy / resolution / updating matters.

This meeting is open to the public, in person.

Upcoming School Board meetings are: May 11, budget workshop; May 24 and June 28, monthly board meetings at the CHS auditorium - masks and social distance seating are available.