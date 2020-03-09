SC Recovery is 5th Fastest in the Nation

Despite the fact that the U.S. is still firmly in the grip of the COVID-19 pandemic, new unemployment claims decreased week-over-week on August 24, and were 87% below the peak during the COVID-19 pandemic. To help add some context to these statistics, WalletHub just released updated rankings for the States Whose Weekly Unemployment Claims Are Recovering the Quickest, along withaccompanying videos and audio files.

To identify which states’ workforces are experiencing the quickest recovery from COVID-19, WalletHub compared the 50 states and the District of Columbia across three metrics based on changes in unemployment claims. Below, you can see highlights from the report, along with a WalletHub Q&A. To see the states most recovered since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, click here.

Change in South Carolina Weekly Unemployment Claims (1=Quickest Recovery, 25=Avg.):

168.54% Change in Unemployment Claims (Latest Week vs Last Year)

5,019 the week of August 24, 2020 vs 1,869 the week of August 26, 2019 8th quickest recovery in the U.S.



Change in Unemployment Claims (Latest Week vs Last Year) -32.82% Change in Unemployment Claims (Latest Week vs Start of 2020)

5,019 the week of August 24, 2020 vs 7,471 the week of January 1, 2020 The quickest recovery in the U.S.



Change in Unemployment Claims (Latest Week vs Start of 2020) 1,441.20% Change in Unemployment Claims (Since Start of COVID-19 Crisis vs Last Year)

742,520 between the week of March 16, 2020 and the week of August 24, 2020 vs 51,521 between the week of March 18, 2019 and the week of August 26, 2019 13th slowest recovery in the U.S.

Change in Unemployment Claims (Since Start of COVID-19 Crisis vs Last Year)

To view the full report and your state’s rank, please visit:

https://wallethub.com/edu/states-unemployment-claims/72730/.



WalletHub Q&A

How might the Labor Day holiday help or hurt U.S. employment?

“Initially, Labor Day should help U.S. employment because it is a day where retailers typically offer substantial sales. The holiday should lead to a bump in retail purchases, which will put more money in the hands of merchants for future hiring,” said Jill Gonzalez, WalletHub analyst. “As beneficial as Labor Day has the potential to be, it’s also possible for the holiday to hurt unemployment in the long run. If people do not practice social distancing and hold mass gatherings without safety precautions, Labor Day could lead to spikes in COVID-19 that would cause more business shutdowns and therefore more unemployment.”

What measures can we use to detect/trace COVID-19 in the workplace to prevent outbreaks that will lead to more unemployment?

“In order to prevent outbreaks of COVID-19 in the workplace that will lead to more unemployment, we should implement testing upon arrival as well as use apps to perform swift contact tracing for any employees found to have the virus,” said Jill Gonzalez, WalletHub analyst. “The problem with current COVID-19 testing is that in order to preserve accuracy it is expensive and slow. For workplaces and public spaces like airports, we need to have cheap, near-instant tests available for mass testing, even if they are not quite as accurate. Such tests are in development but need FDA approval.”

How will unemployment be impacted if schools only hold remote learning this fall?

“If schools only provide remote learning this fall, we could see a jump in unemployment. Young children will need supervision during the day, and parents who are unable to do their job remotely may be forced to take a leave from work to provide that supervision,” said Jill Gonzalez, WalletHub analyst. “Forcing parents to stay home could be especially devastating financially for single-parent households. To avoid a spike in unemployment, we should create a detailed plan for having in-person learning while providing a high level of safety for students and teachers, which will allow us to minimize negative consequences for both public health and the economy.”

How is the wearing of masks linked to unemployment?

“Wearing masks helps prevent the release of droplets from the mouth or nose that may contain COVID-19, which consequently can help minimize the spread of the virus. Countries with more prevalent mask wearing have been less impacted by coronavirus, so mandating the use of masks in public may help us proceed to a full reopening sooner,” said Jill Gonzalez, WalletHub analyst. “Consumers are more comfortable going out when they know everyone will be wearing masks, according to a recent WalletHub survey, and greater confidence leads to more people leaving the house and supporting businesses again.”

How do red states and blue states compare when it comes to recovery?

“With an average rank of 24 among the most recovered states, blue states had a better recovery from unemployment claims last week than red states, which rank 27 on average,” said Jill Gonzalez, WalletHub analyst. “The lower the number of the ranking, the bigger the state’s recovery was.”

How has unemployment in California – the state with the most COVID-19 cases – recovered?

“California’s unemployment claims have experienced the 6th slowest recovery in the U.S. For the week of August 24, California had 236,874 new unemployment claims, a 78% decrease from the peak during the coronavirus pandemic,” said Jill Gonzalez, WalletHub analyst.