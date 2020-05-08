The sales tax referendum is "on-go"

Referendum on sales tax will move forward.

If the Nov. 3, 2020, General Election is not cancelled by COVID-19, Laurens County voters will have the rare decision to make - imposing a tax upon themselves.

The Laurens County Council approved on third and final reading on July 28 an ordinance that puts The Capital Initiative, a 1-cent local sales tax that sunsets in eight years, on the ballot.

“This does not grow government in any way,” said Bobby Smith, a member of a citizens committee that studied projects and wrote the ballot question. All projects are expected to be funded, and the money will be borrowed to keep the construction moving.

No new projects can be added, and no changes can be made in the priority order. This is what a 1-cent increase in the local sales tax will buy:

-- Laurens County parks and rec projects, projected cost: $1,727,500.

-- Clinton public library: $4,300,000.

-- Historic courthouse renovation: $3,550,766.

-- Agricultural and business center: $7,983,008.

-- Fountain Inn infrastructure project: $912,000.

-- E-911 radio upgrades: $2,481,496.

-- Laurens County airport improvements: $500,000.

-- Veterans monuments and memorial park: $414,200

at the Laurens Library.

-- Laurens County Water and Sewer Commission water tower: $1,994,755

-- Martha Dendy community center, Clinton: $756,000.

-- Laurens County EMS-medic 1 renovations: $314,500.

-- Laurens County animal shelter improvements: $280,000.

-- Laurens County trails association: $300,000, connect to the Swamp Rabbit Trail.

-- Town of Gray Court park improvements: $891,220.

-- City of Clinton infrastructure: $6,528,443; and

-- Laurens County sheriff’s office evidence storage facility:

$1,964,250.

Council Vice-chairman Joe Wood voted “no” - he said the projects, and the committee that approved them, was too heavily stacked toward Clinton.

Council Member Brown Patterson changed his vote to “yes” because he said his previous questions have been answered. The original plan was to have the tax for six years, but Patterson questioned that, saying eight years would allow more construction time to ensure quality (eight years is the maximum set by state law). He also said a Fountain Inn road project was clarified to his satisfaction.

Smith was the only person to speak during a required public hearing about the third and final ordinance reading. He said the need for these projects will not go away, and it could cost 10-15% more in property taxes in the future to fund this work, if local governments were to move forward on the projects.

Patterson said, “We can let the citizens make up their own minds in November.”

With a sales tax, people passing through Laurens County on its two interstate highways will contribute to locally-based, capital projects through the sales tax on their purchases, council has been told; this is the only mechanism approved in state law that allows that to happen. The money cannot be used for salaries.

There have been questions raised at the federal level about the public safety of voting in person in November, as the Coronavirus-COVID-19 illness has caused more that 17 million infections worldwide. The United States, by far, leads the world in COVID-19 infections.

Those questions were raised after the council’s meeting. The next Laurens County Council meetings will be Aug. 11 and 25. These are open to the public; masks are optional and social-distance seating is recommended.