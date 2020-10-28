The Sales Tax: Part 5

Infrastructure: Clinton will be able to fix water lines if Sales Tax passes.

Last in a series

The $6.5 million that will become available to the City of Clinton if The Capital Initiative 1-cent sales tax passes on Nov. 3 will enable the city to resurface 13 city streets and bury the power lines on South Broad Street.

The State repaved South Broad, the street that links Uptown Clinton with Presbyterian College. A condition of the repaving was that a tree company would be paid to remove 8 large oaks and some smaller trees from the space between the curb and the sidewalk. City officials during that process floated the idea of burying power, telephone and cable lines, as well, to beautify the thoroughfare.

The streets set for repaving are Elm, Calvert, E. Florida, E. Ferguson, Shands, Phillips, Beauregard, Beauregard St. Extension, Tribble, S. Bell St. Circle, Thornwell, W. Centennial, and S. Livingston.

In addition to work in Clinton, the 16 projects to be completed by the $35 million the tax will generate over 8 years will include Laurens County sheriff’s office evidence storage facility: $1,964,250; and Laurens County animal shelter improvements: $280,000 (the other projects have been capsuled in the four other installments of this series).

If the vote passes, countywide, on Nov. 3, the 1% retail sales tax does not apply to unprepared food, prescription drugs, and gasoline (other state taxes apply to food, and state and federal taxes apply to gasoline). There are 16 projects on the to-be-constructed list, and all will be built at the same time because the money is being borrowed (by bond) with the sales tax revenue as a guarantee for repayment. The new sales tax is expected to raise the $34,898,138 over 8 years to fund 16 projects. The tax sunsets after 8 years - it can be re-activated with another set of projects with another affirmative public vote.

The Capital Initiative - Yes! to Invest Sales Tax will be on the general election ballot along with President and Congress, with one Laurens County Council, single-member district race and school board races.

Pro and con views are now being expressed; no public money can be used to lobby for or against the sales tax increase.

Laurens Mayor Nathan Senn added his voice to the “Yes” supporters with a post on her personal Facebook page; it says in part:

“It is not fiscally conservative to run up higher bills from neglect and kick the can further down the road. It is not fiscally conservative to pass on the opportunity to have 40% of our bills paid by visitors. It is not fiscally conservative not to invest in our community in ways that would cause an exponential return on our investment. It is not fiscally conservative to force an eventual property tax increase on an ever-dwindling population to pay for neglected necessities. It’s not fiscally conservative to ignore the reality that, like it or not, sooner or later, the money will have to come from somewhere. The question is, do you want everyone to pitch in a little (an average of $3.26 per month) with 40% paid by visitors, or do you want to force property tax payers to pay the whole bill?”

Last Tuesday, the City of Laurens announced the sale of property near The Ridge/Exchange Drive for Laurens’ first major housing development since the 1980s.

In addition to resurfacing streets, the City of Clinton proposes upgrading water and sewer lines in sections of the city - that will cost an estimated $3.4 million. Streets work will cost an estimated $1.78 million, and burying utilities will cost just over $978,000. All projects submitted for consideration to an ad hoc Sales Tax Commission had to be accompanied by detailed information about cost, number of people working/affected, land acquisition cost estimates, and environmental information.

The City of Clinton will use existing easements for all this work.

By burying utilities on South Broad Street, the City can provide for enhanced lighting, the proposal says, adding this is “imperative due to the pedestrian traffic concerns of Presbyterian College.”

The Laurens County Sheriff’s Office proposes to use existing county land at the Johnson Detention Center for a new Evidence Storage Building. There are 118 acres on this site near the Laurens County Hospital, and the jail takes up 12 acres.

This $1.96 million project is estimated for completion in October, 2021.

Evidence storage now is in the Old Jail, a condemned building adjacent to the LCSO headquarters in downtown Laurens. Evidence must be stored in every criminal case for the duration of a convicted person’s sentence, per state law. Evidence can be destroyed when the convicted person is released from custody.

It is difficult to meet the current state requirements for stored evidence in the Old Jail, the proposal says. The new building is proposed for county-owned property, and connection to utilities is estimated at $12,000. If The Capital Initiative is approved by a majority of Laurens County voters, the Laurens County Sheriff’s Office also will be able to upgrade the Animal Shelter, near the County Airport off Torrington Road, between Clinton and Laurens.

The shelter takes in and adopts out dogs. Its officers have the citation powers granted to them by LCSO and state law, and they investigate cruelty cases. Animal Control has an Advisory Committee and works with neighboring rescues to facilitate dogs’ placements in welcoming homes (after a screening process).

Air conditioning and kennels upgrades are part of this $280,000 projects.

This issue - the $35 Million Capital Initiative 1-cent Sales Tax - will be on the November 3, 2020 ballot, with the full proposal listed, at all Laurens County polling places and voting machines. Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. - you must present a Photo ID in order to vote. COVID-19 precautions will be in place at the polls.