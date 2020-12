The Reindeer Run - Vic MacDonald Photo Gallery

The Laurens YMCA's Reindeer Run 2020 draws a socially distanced starting crowd on Saturday at the Laurens County Courthouse Annex, W. Main St., Laurens. For the 21st year, the event raises money for the Y's Youth Scholarship Program. Overall male and female receive $100; second overall male and female receive $50. There also is a fun run for ages 1-12.

This annual event is sponsored by Self Regional Healthcare and Orthopaedic Associates of the Lakelands. Photo galleries are on the Laurens Y Facebook page.

https://www.facebook.com/Laurensymca/photos/pcb.5028956120478323/5028952...



