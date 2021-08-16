Rosemont Plantation site will expand

The woman who saved Mount Vernon.

The Rosemont Preservation Society and the South Carolina Conservation Bank on Monday celebrated the Historic Rosemont Land Expansion and Ann Pamela Cunningham’s 205th Birthday.

An observance was held in the Magnolia Room of The Witherspoon Building, Laurens County Museum, in downtown Laurens.

Cunningham, of Laurens County, is recognized as the woman who saved Mount Vernon, the historic home of the nation’s first president, George Washington. In turn, a local group has preserved her homeplace, with assistance from the Mount Vernon Society, the Conservation Bank, and private donors.

The South Carolina Conservation Bank has given the Rosemont group a grant, expanding the amount of land preserved near Waterloo, Lake Greenwood, to 133 acres. The effort started Dec. 7, 2007, with 4.5 acres.

The Rosemont Preservation Society’s next actions will be a master plan, signs and parking, trails, preservation of gardens. There is a marker detailing the life of Ann Pamela Cunningham who was injured in a riding accident but, nevertheless, made it her life’s work to preserve Mount Vernon and her Rosemont Plantation.

Her actions on behalf of Mount Vernon started as a nephew of George Washington’s offered the property to the State of Virginia and then to the United State Government - and got no takers. Cunningham persuaded women of the South to donate, and then women of the North to donate until enough money to save and run Mount Vernon was raised - these preservation efforts continue to this day.

Among those attending the Aug. 16 program was Peggy McMaster, the wife of Governor Henry McMaster and member of the Ann Pamela Cunningham Chapter, Daughters of the American Revolution, in Columbia.

