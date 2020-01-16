Robbery alleged in Laurens

LOCKDOWN.

The Laurens County Advertiser reports a lockdown at Sanders Middle School and GLEAMNS (anti-poverty agency) in Laurens.

The report said there was an alleged armed robbery on Park Place. Police Chief Chrissie Lattimore said two suspects fled the scene. SLED bloodhounds were called in to track the suspect, she said.

Lockdown ended about 2:15 pm today for Sanders and the GLEAMNS Prep Academy. The robbery was a break-in and stick-up at gunpoint, the report said.