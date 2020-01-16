Home / Breaking News / Robbery alleged in Laurens

Robbery alleged in Laurens

Thu, 01/16/2020 - 3:30pm Vic MacDonald

 

LOCKDOWN.

 

The Laurens County Advertiser reports a lockdown at Sanders Middle School and GLEAMNS (anti-poverty agency) in Laurens.

The report said there was an alleged armed robbery on Park Place. Police Chief Chrissie Lattimore said two suspects fled the scene. SLED bloodhounds were called in to track the suspect, she said.

Lockdown ended about 2:15 pm today for Sanders and the GLEAMNS Prep Academy. The robbery was a break-in and stick-up at gunpoint, the report said.

 

