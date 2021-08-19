Museum captures birth of a democracy.

If you are interested in the American Revolution - as countless others from throughout the world will be in the run-up to and during 2026 - there’s a place for you in downtown Laurens.

The South Carolina Museum & Library Revolutionary War, at 205 West Laurens St., is slowly adding to its collection being transferred from Simpsonville. Their lease there, in a former school, was up as the city wanted to begin renovations, just about the time the Laurens County Museum was moving to its new location on Main Street (The Witherspoon Building).

As collections go out for the County Museum, collections come in for the Revolutionary War Museum. “We still have a presence there (Simpsonville) - a restaurant offered us their upper floor,” said Tom Weidner, Revolutionary War Museum director and founder. He wants to have events between Simpsonville and Laurens:

-- “An Evening With ...” each month;

-- George Washington Ball, February;

-- Old Colonial Faire, May;

-- John Laurens Patriot Ball, August;

-- Tales Around the Campfire, October; and

-- Colonial Christmas, December.

2026 will be the 250th anniversary of the American War for Independence. The event commenced the world’s most powerful democracy, and it’s a good bet that historians and scholars, and just regular historic-tourists, will be coming to America and traveling throughout the nation to study the war, its strategies and causes, and its aftermath.

Upstate South Carolina is uniquely positioned for this study, as there were 419 American Revolution battles fought in South Carolina, April 1775 - Dec. 1782.

What Weidner really wants to do someday is catalog the graves of the war’s Patriots, here and in Greenville County.

He asked, “Where are their graves? They were our first veterans.”

For now, he and curator Phil Adair are moving in collections and making plans for other collections. Weidner has labeled most rooms that are and will be available for the collections - from the Hayes Station Massacre room to “The Necessary”. The front room/foyer has a very impressive collection of period flags.

The General James Williams Room is just off to the right - the gift shop is just off to the left. Proceeding through the building, a visitor finds the Library, the General Lord Charles Cornwallis Room, Gen. Nathaniel Green Room, Native American room, Gen. Francis Marion room, the African-American room, the Hammond’s Store room (Col. William Washington was there), and the Fort Lindley room with, hopefully, a small-scale replica. Items of interest include a jacket from the “Drums Along the Mohawk” film and a period dress for war heroine Dicey Copeland, whose home still stands near Travelers Rest.

Weidner said, with 13-14 Patriot ancestors, he is a proud member and officer of the SC Sons of the Revolution. This past weekend, the Museum was represented at the Greenville Gun and Knife Show. Its most recent “An Evening With ...” programs were Aug. 12, Walter Allen at Laurens County Museum; and Aug. 13, Joe Long at the Simpsonville Chamber of Commerce.

Describing the war museum’s location in Laurens as a “win-win,” Weidner said, “We are eternally grateful for this opportunity.”

(Social media: www.revwarmuseum.weekly.com and www.facebook.com/SimpsonvilleRevWarMuseum)