Retail business and beaches are back (for some)

South Carolina is getting back to business.

The Governor’s Home-to-Work Order expires in 5 days.

Young World Day Care in Clinton reopens Wednesday.

The governor announces today that some small businesses and the state's beaches can re-open (if the beach cities allow public access).

The state’s workforce office is rolling out benefits ahead of the federal government sending CARES money to the state.

And the state treasurer says now’s the time to re-invest money being refunded by colleges and universities.

Meanwhile the death toll in South Carolina is: 120 (April 18 figure), from the Coronavirus, and cases reached peak April 9.

Local businesses that came into contact with the COVID-19, including Young World and Samsung in Newberry, have been cleaned, and either re-opened or are set for re-opening. Schools were ordered closed until at least May 1, but most colleges will not re-open (on-line instruction and postponed graduations). Presbyterian College has canceled its Commencement. Based on Gov. Henry McMaster’s order expected today, many small businesses are able to re-open, if they choose to do so; the next step: sit-down dining could return to The Palmetto State, instead of the current curbside.

ZF's layoff of its 2,300 employees at the Gray Court plant is a challenge for Laurens County, but other industries appear to be hiring/pivoting, a local expert said.

"It's not good, but the rest of our industries are hiring and going gangbusters," said LCDC Executive Director Jon Coleman, in an on-line article titled, "Can the SC auto industry survive the coronavirus pandemic?"

These include Walmart Distribution, Fibertex, ISO Polyflex, and Muffin Mam, he said. ZF's ramp up could start in the second half of April, the company said, as its Chinese plants start to return to normal.

Also, Laurens County has announced an $8 million investment by a Japan-based company, at a Fountain Inn location.

The federal government is providing a stimulus to jump-start the American economy.

Jill Gonzalez, WalletHub analyst, says, “One big way that business owners can take advantage of the stimulus is to apply for the Paycheck Protection Program, which allows businesses with 500 or fewer employees to take out loans that will help them keep employees on the payroll or even hire more. The best part is that up to 100% of these loans may be forgiven. However, businesses should be proactive, as loans are offered on a first come, first served basis. In addition, it’s important to make sure that your business qualifies, as there are different stipulations from different banks.”

The SC Department of Employment & Workforce advises businesses, “Under the CARES Act, there are three programs that are coming to South Carolina, expanding benefits and providing additional financial relief to the good people of our state. Since receiving the guidance from the Department of Labor, we have been working tirelessly with our vendor partner to expedite the massive system upgrades and changes that are required to accept the following temporary federal programs.

“In an effort to expedite the process and put money into your pockets, we’re rolling out the program in phases and we’re committing to paying out the benefits prior to receiving the federal funding for these programs:

“Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation (FPUC) will provide an additional $600 per week, in addition to normal unemployment insurance benefits, to eligible claimants.

“Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) provides compensation for individuals who weren’t previously found eligible for unemployment benefits. We anticipate being able to accept claims for PUA no later than the week ending April 25.

“Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation (PEUC) will provide up to 13 additional weeks of benefits to those who have already exhausted their standard state UI benefits of 20 weeks.”

The agency advised that $18,498,410 had been paid to South Carolinians from March 15 to April 4, 2020 and this was before the additional funds for Pandemic Unemployment Assistance and the additional $600 from the CARES Act have even reached the state.

Call center staff has been increased by 400% in the past two weeks to help respond to claimant questions, DEW said. Most individuals who are receiving benefits as a result of an Employer Filed Claim are receiving payments as quickly as 24 hours after their weekly certification, the agency said.

State Treasurer Curtis Loftis has announced that participants in Future Scholar, SC’s 529 College Savings Plan, have until July 15, 2020 to recontribute any refunded qualified education expenses to their Future Scholar accounts.

“Since colleges and universities have transitioned to online learning in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, many are issuing refunds to students for various expenses, like housing and meal plans,” said Loftis, who serves as administrator of the state’s 529 plan. “We want to remind Future Scholar account owners and beneficiaries that if a student receives a refund for expenses previously paid for with funds from a 529 account, those funds should be recontributed to their 529 account by July 15, 2020 to avoid potential interest and penalties.”

If the refund is not recontributed by July 15, 2020, the original withdrawal may be deemed non-qualified because the funds are no longer being used for qualified higher education expenses. Participants will then be subject to tax penalties and may be responsible for paying federal and/or state income taxes on the earnings portion of the funds. “The great news is, once these funds are recontributed, 100% of the recontribution is deductible on your South Carolina tax return,” Loftis said.

The City of Clinton has said it expects its Rhythm on the Rails festival, May 15-16, to be one of Upstate South Carolina's first large-scale gatherings after the COVID-19 quarantine. A decision to have the festival is expected by May 1.

Note: U.S. Chamber Foundation: www.savesmallbusiness.com