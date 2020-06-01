Republican Party Meeting

Laurens County Republican Party to Host Congressman Jeff Duncan at January 23 Meeting.

The Laurens County Republican Party will host Congressman Jeff Duncan at their next meeting at the Laurens County Museum (Witherspoon Building, 116 South Public Square, Laurens) on Thursday, Jan. 23 at 7 p.m.

There is no charge to attend the meeting and it is open to the public.

Duncan, who has represented South Carolina's 3rd congressional district since 2011 will address the recent impeachment hearings and pressing issues facing the new session of Congress. If time permits at the conclusion of his remarks, there will be a Q&A session.

“We are excited to host Congressman Duncan at our upcoming meeting,” said Chairman Brenda Stewart. “His presentations are always very informative and this one will surely be interesting given the recent impeachment hearings.”

For more information about the Laurens County Republican Party please contact Brenda Stewart at 864-449-7700 or brenda@stewartmarketingandconsulting.com To sign up for the newsletter go to www.laurensgop.com