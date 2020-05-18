Renfro sets masks-making goal

Renfro adds to production for Coronavirus protection.

Six cases of masks went to the City of Clinton and 12 cases of masks went to the City of Laurens and Laurens County on Thursday morning, part of the Renfro corporation’s commitment to produce 5 million masks - a front-line defense against the Coronavirus.

The idea came from employees at the corporate office in Mt. Airy, North Carolina. Renfro is still producing and shipping socks from the Clinton plant - masks are produced through a partnership with Action Staffing, bringing in young people ages 16 and older to a specially marked area of the plant.

“For a century, Renfro focused on manufacturing millions of pairs of socks every week at our U.S. facilities. That is until March 2020, when it became apparent that our design and manufacturing expertise could be used to provide millions of face masks to companies and communities to help reduce the spread of COVID-19,” said Jonah Buelin, SVP Supply Chain.

“Renfro swiftly converted our factories to the production of face masks and in partnership with local companies like American Service, Renfro has a capacity naturally fulfilled by our existing equipment.

“Together we are manufacturing masks that feature excellent protective properties, an innovative ergonomic design, superior comfort, and are washable and reusable. Within a short time, we will be joining companies across the globe that are extending a hand to others, and will produce more than one million masks per week.

“We are proud to partner with the City of Clinton, and with Laurens County and Laurens City to provide protective masks as one part of the solution to combat COVID-19.”

The U.S. manufacturing and distribution locations of Renfro are: Fort Payne, AL; Mount Airy, NC; Cleveland, TN; and Clinton, SC. The global manufacturing and distribution is: China, Pakistan, Canada and Mexico. The company has 5,000 employees worldwide and 350 at the corporate headquarters.

Locally, information is available through Action Staffing concerning the part-time, summer work in mask-making at the Renfro plant, at Springdale Drive in Clinton.