Register This Saturday

Ready, Set, Kindergarten!

Many people believe that a child’s first few years in school will set the tone for the remainder of his/her academic career and is a predictor of future success. High quality 4-year-old kindergarten programs are essential to childhood development in the preparation of academic success. These early experiences lay the groundwork for lifelong learning. Numerous research studies have concluded that quality early childhood kindergarten programs offer a range of benefits for students, families, and communities.

Children attending a high-quality kindergarten program are afforded the opportunity to develop and enhance their social skills. At this age, children learn primarily through play and discovery. In this type of learning environment, children practice interacting with others, making friends, collaborating with peers, and becoming accountable for their actions. In a high-quality program, the curiosity of children is encouraged as students engage in cooperative learning and joint discovery activities.

At M.S. Bailey, we believe the whole child approach to learning is the most developmentally appropriate way to educate children. Our children are immersed in learning through purposeful, play- based experiences to develop social-emotional skills as well as early learning math and literacy skills. M.S. Bailey has been recognized by the S.C. State Department of Education as having high-progress literacy classrooms and inquiry-based instruction. M.S. Bailey teachers are fully certified in Early Childhood Education and regularly participate in professional learning opportunities. All classrooms have an instructional assistant to maintain a ratio of 1:10. Children at M.S. Bailey have access to physical education and fine arts learning opportunities. Parents have the option to enroll students in an extended day program where students can stay after school until 5:30 PM for a nominal fee. In addition, all students at M.S. Bailey receive breakfast and lunch at no cost.

Laurens District 56’s kindergarten registration kickoff begins on Saturday, January 25th in the gymnasium at Clinton High School from 9:00-11:00 AM. At this time, parents may come and register their child for 4K or 5K programs in the district. To qualify for 4K services at M.S. Bailey during the 2020-2021 school year, your child must be 4 years old on or before September 1, 2020. To meet the age requirement for 5K, your child must be 5 years old by September 1, 2020. If possible, please bring the following with you to registration: official birth certificate, immunization record, and 2 proofs of residency. If you are unable to register your child on January 25th, please visit M.S. Bailey at any time to register your 4-year-old. To ensure your child has a seat in the 4K program, early registration is important! If you need to register an upcoming 5K student and cannot attend on January 25th, please visit the elementary school in your attendance area.

Help ensure your child’s readiness for academic success! Come on out and join us in District 56 and give your child his/her best start in lifelong learning. We look forward to seeing you at Ready, Set, Kindergarten!