Redrawing the lines

Redistricting is in the public hearings phase.

Laurens County has maps, and is anxious to show them off.

Public input into how the County Council districts are going to be reapportioned will be sought in two upcoming meetings. The meeting for the Clinton area was last night (Feb. 15). The meeting for Gray Court will be tomorrow (Feb. 17). The final meeting will be March 8 during the County Council’s regular meeting.

Reapportionment is important to ensure all districts have about the same number of people, and to ensure that people of color have a chance to win election in proportion to the minority population of the county (or state or congressional district). The remapping is based on results of the 2020 Census, about which some county officials have expressed concern related to under-counting in Laurens County.

At its meeting last Tuesday, county council approved the 2nd of 3 readings related to the remapping ordinance. The council wants to be through with the process, and receive state approval, so the elections process can proceed to the Nov. 2, 2022 general election and the party primaries before that.

Council Member Dianne Anderson voted “no” - she has expressed concern that public comments have not been received on the maps of potential districts before now. “People are concerned about this,” Anderson said at the Feb. 8 council meeting.

Fountain Inn is the major out-of-balance council district because of the growth of population in Northern Laurens County - Gray Court-Owings and the massive ZF Transmissions plant.

“This was not an easy task, and we’re at the finish line,” said Sandy Cruickshanks, county attorney.

In other business, council gave the 2nd of 3 readings to an ordinance that provides bonuses for employees who worked during Covid. The pay is authorized by the Biden Administration’s American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA), from which Laurens County is receiving $13 million.

Anderson voted “no” - she has said the money should be spent on programs to improve the working conditions for county employees, and she has pointed out the fact that employees got raises based on results of a compensation study.

Full-time employees get a $3,500 bonus; part-time employees get a $1,500 bonus. County Council members and Elections Commissioners receive no bonus. Sixteen current county employees, most part-time, will not receive a bonus because they did not meet the threshold of hours-worked during the pandemic (115 hours).

Some current employees were not on board before Jan. 22, 2002 - the date the council set for employees to be eligible.

The county is looking for a way to give bonuses to volunteer firefighters for their work as first responders during the global pandemic - now in its third year with the Omicron variant.

Laurens County also is using part of its ARPA money for infrastructure and to help non-profit organizations that might have suffered a revenue drop during the pandemic.

County Administrator Thomas Higgs said county resources will be available to assist representatives of these groups in filling out a request form.

The form went live Feb. 14, and the application process is open until April 1.

All forms presented to the county will be passed on to the Laurens County Council which will determine the level of funding for each organization. An announcement will be made in April of the funding recipients.

Higgs acknowledged that the forms ask for a lot of information.

The county has to ensure that the applications and funding grants meet U.S. Treasury guidelines.

“We encourage the public with questions to reach out to the staff or us (council members). Don’t hesitate and don’t wait until March 30,” said Council Chairman Brown Patterson.

The county also is consulting with AT&T to see if ARPA infrastructure funds can be used to upgrade WiFi in Northern Laurens County. Council Member Kemp Younts said this has been identified as a great need by his constituents.

Council also authorized a $77,166.90 expenditure (already funded by bond proceeds, 2019) to implement a safety plan for the Hillcrest Square Judicial - Services - Administration Center.

Additional safety for judges and magistrates was mandated by SC Court Administration - this plan addresses that and ensures the county has on-site equipment that can address medical issues for staff and the public.

Nine residents came to council addressing issues with Cheeks Circle.

The road, northwest of Laurens, has deteriorated to the point of ruining residents’ vehicles and becoming impassable, the council was told.

“These people are citizens,” said Rev. David Kennedy, president of the Laurens County NAACP, “and they are living like a Third World country.”

The problem is Laurens County cannot perform public work on private property.

Public Works Director Dale Satterfield is asking contractors for estimates on bringing the road up to county standards. Only then can it be accepted into the county roads-maintenance program. How the money - perhaps close to $200,000 - can be raised is another issue. The road’s ownership has gone through probate, twice, the council was told.

Satterfield said once the estimates are received, he would meet with residents and perhaps make an emergency appropriations request. Patterson asked that all council members be updated on when the meeting would happen. Residents of the road got public water through the Laurens County Water and Sewer Commission in 2002, and its General Manager Jeff Field said he would share with Satterfield documents about the right-of-way ownership.

Council Vice-chairman Jeff Carroll said, “This is the part of the job I enjoy most, taking concerns, finding a solution if possible. It’s a big county. We don’t know problems specifically if they are not brought to us.”