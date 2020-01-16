Recreation takes a step forward

Recreation Complex bids are received; low is $1.6 million.

Bids were received last week for two of Clinton’s major projects of 2020.

After 10 years of collection of local hospitality and accommodations taxes to support recreation, the City of Clinton solicited, accepted and opened bids for its first-ever recreation complex. The Clinton Family YMCA is the city’s recreation provider.

Eight bids were received, ranging from a high of $2,170,490 by Construction Dynamics Inc, Columbia, to a low of $1,644,391.78 by Threlko, Inc., of Ninety Six. Local bid is $1,867,737.35 by Martin Brothers Construction of Gray Court. Contract award is not official until approved by the city council.

In November, 2018, the council with just one absence bought land for the recreation complex. It will be on Hwy 56, between the Clinton Presbyterian Community and I-26; since then, a consultant has presented a concept plan. At that time, council agreed to purchase 105 acres of land on Hwy. 56 North (across from Dollar General) from Howard and Karen Watkins. The $490,000 purchase price included a three bedroom house, a garage, a metal building and pieces of equipment. Council also agreed to purchase approximately 69 acres, at $4,200 per acre, from Monte Dutton. The total price was to be determined following a survey.

“I’m pretty excited,” Mayor Bob McLean said then. “This will be the first recreation complex we’ve ever had. I want to thank the city manager for securing these two pieces of property. A lot of work went on.”

Also, the city has accepted and reviewed bids for roof repairs on its largest investment - the MS Bailey Municipal Center. The former bank houses most of City Government and School District 56 offices.

Roof repair bids range from a high of $89,850 by C.E. Bourne to a low of $58,000 by Nunnery Roofing & Remodeling of Sumter. Again, the bid award is by city council action and, after that, work can begin.

Roof bids were opened Jan. 8, and Recreation Complex bids were opened Jan. 7.

In July 2019, council authorized a way for the city to pay itself back for the major roof repair and other projects from a $5 million bond issue.

There were four major projects for the City of Clinton to be done or started after council had agreed to a document that allows repayment of costs through the issuance of tax-exempt bonds.

Bonds are repaid through property taxes. The amount is limited by the total assessed evaluation of property in the city.

The money will accomplish, or begin, four projects spelled out in a bond resolution. At the time, one project, recreation facilities, was expected to cost $4 million in its first phase, and three phases are envisioned. Officials have said the city’s hospitality tax funds will be used to pay for most of the recreation complex.

With the bond money, the City of Clinton planned to:

-- Buy an former bank building in the city - the vacated Founders location behind the Municipal Center, purchased for $185,000; it is now the City Utilities Billing and payments office with a drive-through window;

-- Acquire and construct, or re-hab and improve, police and fire station facilities;

-- Put a new roof on and replace the HVAC in the Municipal Center; cost estimates were $140,000 for HVAC and $70,000 for roof;

-- Pay for “City-wide infrastructure enhancements and improvement”; the city also is planning to “pitch” this $4 million project to The Capital Initiative Commission (studying a 1-cent countywide sales tax to be voted in the Nov. 3 General Election); and

-- Acquire, construct and equip recreational facilities; the city has land on Hwy 56, near I-26, designated for a recreation complex, featuring a “cluster” of baseball/softball fields as its centerpiece.

The document adopted by council gave the city a window of 18 months to 3 years to use the bond proceeds to repay city expenses for any or all of these projects.

Conceptual drawings of the recreation complex were done by MSE, an engineer firm in Lexington, Ky., and “South Carolina.” “They have worked for me for 30 years,” City Manager Bill Ed Cannon said, adding that the city has paid the firm between $8,000 and $10,000 for the preliminary drawings, which were redrawn to include the Dutton property.

McLean said the Dutton property, which joins the Watkins tract, is continuous to the city limits and the entire complex was to be annexed once the purchase was finalized. The annexation gives the city a pathway to annex more Hwy 56 - I-26 property, if landowners agree. Cannon said he envisioned the complex to include an amphitheater (seating between 2,500 and 3,500), trails, ballfields, shelters, veterans monuments and other amenities.

“Whatever the community wants,” he said.

The conceptual drawing includes a lake (already on the property), the residence/office, an indoor event building, playground, restrooms, shelter, walking trail, fitness stations, two multi-use fields, five ball fields and two batting cages. The amphitheater comes later.

No ground-breaking date has been announced.