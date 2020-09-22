Recreation moves forward

THE CITY BREAKS GROUND.

Recreation Complex Groundbreaking

WHAT: Weather permitting, the City of Clinton will host a groundbreaking ceremony on its new recreation complex. Social distancing protocols will be practiced during the ceremony.

WHEN: Tuesday, September 22, at 10:00 a.m.

WHERE: Recreation complex site, located at 512 Bellee Acres Drive, off of S.C. Highway 56 in Clinton.

CONTACT: media@cityofclintonsc.com

About Clinton’s New Recreation Complex:

In November of 2018, Mayor and Council voted unanimously to purchase up to 170 acres for its first state-of-the-art outdoor recreation complex to be built or owned by the City of Clinton. After proper planning, development and coordination with appropriate state agencies, the City is excited to break ground on the complex.

About the City of Clinton:

Home to over 8,000 residents, the City of Clinton is nestled in the heart of Upstate South Carolina. With charming neighborhoods, an excellent education system and a buzzing downtown area, Clinton takes pride in being a great place to live, work and raise a family. Clinton's commitment to citizen-driven strategic planning has resulted in a vibrant, enthusiastic community focused on enhancing all aspects of our hometown.

### END ###