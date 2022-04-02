A recreation meeting?

This Monday, the Clinton City Council will discuss whether to have a public meeting to discuss the proposed, but not yet started, Recreation Complex.

A proposed pricetag from the 2nd consultant to work on the project has come back with a $46 Million price tag - the City has about $8 Million it can devote to the project. The discrepancy has citizens wondering if anything, ever, will get built. Council will discuss "a possible date and format for recreation complex public meeting" as part of its Monday meeting, 6 pm in the council chambers of the municipal center. The meeting can be viewed at www.facebook.com/cityofclintonsc but, be aware, the audio was very poor for the council's most recent, Jan. 24 called meeting when it received the recreation consultant's report and the annual audit.

The Clinton City Council has served as a committee-of-the-whole in discussing and planning the Recreation Complex.

At this Monday's regularly scheduled meeting, Council will discuss in closed session a personnel matter related to the Office of the City Manager - State Law requires the council and any government in the state to disclose the names of Finalists for positions like this prior to final action, Council is looking for a replacement for Thomas Higgs who last summer was named the Laurens County Administrator - and a contract related to the water service agreement.

Contracts and personnel are among the broad categories allowed for executive sessions under the South Carolina Freedom of Information Act, as amended.

Council will swear in its new city clerk, Ernestine Simpson. Council will recognize citizens signed up to address council (two minutes), will proclaim February as Black History Month and American Heart Association Month, will consider a resolution accepting the audit as amended, will consider buying a 2022 pickup truck for the Fire Department, will adopt the 2022 City Council Safety Statement for the City, and will adopt a resolution setting up the Facade Grant Program.

Interim City Manager Rebecca Vance will present an Administrative Briefing.

The Clinton City Council's regualarly scheduled meetings are the 1st Monday of each month.