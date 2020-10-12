Recovery Rate: 88.7%

70 Fatalities in Laurens County (2 on 12-2 and 1 on 12-3 and 1 on 12-4, all elderly) -- 3,124 additional Americans dead, Dec 9; in Greenville County, 27,396 infections -- COVID-19.

COVID-19: SC Infections are approaching A Quarter Million -- We will likely get there in 4 days.

Laurens County Treasurer’s and Auditor’s Office are closed. First United Methodist Church, Laurens, cancels all church activities for the next 10 days. Laurens Mayor Nathan Senn says multiple city employees have tested positive.

Clinton infections top 850 - 120 infections at Presbyterian College. The Winter Surge Is Here: 2,538 new confirmed cases in South Carolina Dec. 6 -- Percent Positive is 21.2% - Hospitals across the nation are seeing record admissions with COVID-19/Coronavirus.

Laurens County -- 2,759 infections

Clinton -- 855 infections

Laurens -- 972 infections

Neighboring Greenville County -- 27,396 infections.

SC -- 241,686 cases; 4,627 deaths, 12,618 hospitalizations, 2,967,221 tests; 88.7% recovery rate.

4,813 cases recorded in SC Schools --- The Post & Courier newspaper in Charleston reported Nov. 22 that there are/have been 230 COVID-19 cases at Whitten Center in Clinton - one of the highest infection rates in South Carolina - with comments from the SC Department of Disabilities & Special Needs.

Presbyterian College: 109 student cases - 11 employee cases, the last report was DEC 3 -- end of fall classes, Nov. 20; start of spring classes, Jan. 25. Men’s Basketball has suspended team activities - Women will play Saturday.

SC deaths top 4,500;

9,921 deaths in Georgia;

5,661 deaths in North Carolina;

4,627 deaths in South Carolina - Dec. 6;

(241,686 cases in a state of 3 Million people).

THE PC TIMELINE:

Oct. 3: Commencement;

Oct. 5, 1 student case;

Oct. 6, 9;

Oct. 7, 17;

Oct. 8, 20;

Oct. 9, 27;

Oct. 10, 44;

Oct. 11, 49;

Oct. 12, 56;

Oct. 13, 57;

Oct. 14, 60;

Oct. 15, 55;

Oct. 16, 49;

Oct. 17, 35;

Oct. 18, 30;

Oct. 19, 28;

Oct. 20, 16;

Oct. 21, 6.

9 Employee cases.

Cumulative Student Cases:

21 -- Sept. 15, 2020.

100 -- Nov. 9, 2020.

District 56: Face to face classes started back Nov. 30 at Clinton High & Middle Schools.

13 infection notifications, letters dated:

Nov. 11 - Clinton High;

Nov. 10 - Clinton High, 2; and Clinton Middle

Nov. 8 - Clinton High

Nov. 2 - Clinton Middle

Oct. 6 - Clinton Middle

Oct. 13 - Clinton Elementary

Oct. 6 - Clinton Elementary

Sept. 29 - Clinton High

Sept. 29 - Clinton Middle

Sept. 21 - Clinton High

Sept. 20 - MS Bailey.

In United States:

15,877,271; 297,721 deaths; 9,243,683 recovered (Dec. 9 - worldometers.info). TEXAS 1st and CALIFORNIA 2nd are the states with more than 1 Million infections -- GEORGIA tops A Half Million Infections (in 9 months of the virus).

Worldwide:

69,613,607; 1,582,966 deaths; 48,274,904 recovered (Dec. 9, worldometers.info).

Number 1 in cases: United States.

Number 2 in cases: India

Number 3 in cases: Brazil

Number 4 in cases: Russia

Number 5 in cases: Argentina

Number 6 in cases: Spain

Number 7 in cases: Colombia

Number 8 in cases: France

Number 9 in cases: Peru

Number 10 in cases: Mexico.

NEWS:

Caption:

Garth Warner of Hubbell Lighting donates blood at the Greenville business community Blood Connection blood and convalescent plasma drive at Hubbell Lighting -- picture above.

Greenville Business Community Comes Together to Conquer COVID-19

Hubbell, Greenville Chamber, area businesses share perspectives on impact of virus, kick-off holiday season with life-saving blood/plasma drive

Greenville – The Greenville business community came together recently to discuss the impact of COVID-19 and to fight back against the virus with a joint blood and convalescent plasma drive benefitting The Blood Connection.

During the event held at Hubbell Lighting’s headquarters, Hubbell Lighting Vice President of Human Resources Garth Warner and the Greenville Chamber of Commerce Board Chair Rich Hagins offered insight on how the pandemic has affected area businesses and what they have done to respond.

This event is the latest in The Blood Connection’s “Turn Positive into a Positive” campaign, which was designed to educate the public on the efficacy of and need for convalescent plasma as a potentially lifesaving treatment for COVID-19. Convalescent plasma, or plasma obtained from the blood of those who have recovered from the virus, contains COVID-fighting antibodies. While not a cure, convalescent plasma transfusions are among the most effective therapies and have been proven to achieve an immune system boost, shortening the span of the illness and decreasing the severity of symptoms, especially those requiring hospitalization or breathing support.

“We know that a healthier community leads to a more robust economic recovery, and this is why today’s event matters so much,” noted Hagins. “Although vaccines are forthcoming, it is important that we engage business leaders and advocates in shaping recovery efforts, building resilient local economies and creating opportunities for everyone in the community to thrive. With that in mind, I urge every area resident, every employee, employer, and business owner to remain vigilant in their efforts to fight the virus and to visit www.positivetopositive.com to learn more about how they can give the precious and lifesaving gift of blood or plasma.”

At this safe and socially distanced event, Hubbell welcomed its own employees and donors from across the city, including Charlie Mayfield, the principal of J.L. Mann High School.

Mayfield recovered from Coronavirus in early spring and has donated convalescent plasma eight times to date. Each convalescent plasma donation can save up to four lives, so Mayfield calls his ability to pass on COVID-19 antibodies to others his “superpower.”

Warner added, “While COVID has robbed us of the chance to be together physically, we’ve learned that togetherness can be as much a state of mind as a physical state. In this spirit of unity, Hubbell is proud to bring the Greenville business community together to help fight back against COVID, but more important than fighting against something, we are fighting FOR something – for our neighbors, our friends, our livelihoods and for getting back to normal.”