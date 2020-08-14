Recovering from a fire

Safe Home needs supplies from community.

The Safe Home, Laurens County, is asking for supply donations from the community, following a fire, to assist with its mission of assisting those affected by domestic violence.

“We are grateful that everyone is safe, and the fire was contained. We are continuing our services for survivors of Domestic Violence. We have always been Blessed with the community stepping up to help with needed items, as we continue to help families escape Domestic Violence, we currently need several items. If you would like to donate or have a group that would like to get together and donate, we would greatly appreciate it,” a statement said.

These are the items they need:

Kids Pajama’s 2t/3t and up to 16/18: Women’s Pajama’s, Sports Bra’s, T-shirts and stretch pants all sizes: Twin XL sheet set. Comforter Sets, Standard size pillows. Blankets. Diaper and pull-ups all sizes Wipes, Infant Bottles. Paper products, trashcans/bags, Cleaning Supply’s Brooms/dustpans, Mops/Mop buckets. Shampoo/Condition, Toothpaste/Toothbrush, Deodorant.

Information: Sandy Webb sandy@thesafehome.org (864) 684-3441.