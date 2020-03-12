Record-setting Deaths Day

3,157 new deaths on Dec. 2 - setting a new United States record for COVID-19 -- Clinton infections top 800.

HEALTHY VENTILATION (below) --- Laurens County infections top 2,500 -- Laurens has 99 more covid infections than Clinton, based on zip codes, Nov. 30 - 220 probable cases in Newberry County.

More SC school testing & basketball canceled (below).

Nationwide death toll hit 2,157 on Tuesday, Nov. 24 -- first time over 2,000 since May. The record is 2,806 deaths on April 14 --- 70 probable new infections in Laurens County - COVID-19, Nov. 30, and 230 cases at Whitten Center, newspaper report.

SC Recovery Rate: 91.3%. --- 3,897 cases recorded in SC Schools, new update coming Dec. 1; SC hospitalizations: 11,877.

SC infections: 217,487

2,502 - Laurens County -- 799 in Clinton: COVID-19 infections - Nov. 30, per SC DHEC.

898 in Laurens zip code - Nov. 30.

The Post & Courier newspaper in Charleston reported Nov. 22 that there are/have been 230 COVID-19 cases at Whitten Center in Clinton - one of the highest infection rates in South Carolina - with comments from the SC Department of Disabilities & Special Needs.

Presbyterian College: 104 student cases - 9 employee cases, the last report was NOV 22 -- end of fall classes, Nov. 20; start of spring classes, Jan. 25.

Neighboring Greenville County: 23,973 cases.

Neighboring Spartanburg County: 12,496 cases.

Neighboring Newberry County: 2,115 cases, includes 220 probable infections.

SC deaths top 4,300;

9,442 deaths in Georgia;

5,240 deaths in North Carolina;

4,381 deaths in South Carolina - Nov. 30;

(217,487 cases in a state of 3 Million people).

65 FATALITIES (most recent - 11-11 -- elderly).

COVID-19 deaths in Laurens County.

THE PC TIMELINE:

Oct. 3: Commencement;

Oct. 5, 1 student case;

Oct. 6, 9;

Oct. 7, 17;

Oct. 8, 20;

Oct. 9, 27;

Oct. 10, 44;

Oct. 11, 49;

Oct. 12, 56;

Oct. 13, 57;

Oct. 14, 60;

Oct. 15, 55;

Oct. 16, 49;

Oct. 17, 35;

Oct. 18, 30;

Oct. 19, 28;

Oct. 20, 16;

Oct. 21, 6.

9 Employee cases.

Cumulative Student Cases:

21 -- Sept. 15, 2020.

100 -- Nov. 9, 2020.

District 56: Face to face classes start back Nov. 30 at Clinton High & Middle Schools.

13 infection notifications, letters dated:

Nov. 11 - Clinton High;

Nov. 10 - Clinton High, 2; and Clinton Middle

Nov. 8 - Clinton High

Nov. 2 - Clinton Middle

Oct. 6 - Clinton Middle

Oct. 13 - Clinton Elementary

Oct. 6 - Clinton Elementary

Sept. 29 - Clinton High

Sept. 29 - Clinton Middle

Sept. 21 - Clinton High

Sept. 20 - MS Bailey.

SC Schools: 3,897 infections (Nov. 30 number)

SC Cases: 217,487 (Nov. 30)

SC Hospitalizations: 11,877 (Nov. 30).

SC Recovery Rate: 91.3% (Nov. 30).

In United States:

13,791,951 cases; 273,465 deaths; 8,114,637 recovered (Nov. 30 - worldometers.info). TEXAS 1st and CALIFORNIA 2nd are the states with more than 1 Million infections.

Worldwide:

63,378,432; 1,470,462 deaths; 43,801,180 recovered (Nov. 30, worldometers.info).

Number 1 in cases: United States.

Number 2 in cases: India

Number 3 in cases: Brazil

Number 4 in cases: Russia

Number 5 in cases: Argentina

Number 6 in cases: Spain

Number 7 in cases: Colombia

Number 8 in cases: France

Number 9 in cases: Peru

Number 10 in cases: Mexico.

NEWS:

Homeowners Make Simple Changes to Create Healthy Holiday Homes

Window World’s ‘Healthy Home Holiday Checklist’ Helps Homeowners Breathe Easy

N. WILKESBORO, N.C. (December 3, 2020) – More local families are staying home for the holidays, and they’re making critical changes to keep their homes as healthy as possible. Experts with Window World are sharing proper ventilation tips so everyone inside can breathe easily!

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) say proper ventilation and air filtration — along with wearing masks and frequent handwashing — are critical to protecting your family from airborne contaminants. That’s why local experts from Window World, America’s largest replacement window and exterior remodeling company, created the ‘Healthy Home Holiday Checklist’.

“Everyone wants to feel safe in their own home, and right now, one of the best ways to do that is to make sure it is properly ventilated,” says Window World Chairman and CEO Tammy Whitworth. “Simple tricks, like opening windows at opposite sides of the home, help air flow properly. We created the Window World ‘Healthy Home Holiday Checklist’ to help homeowners breathe easy and enjoy the holidays.”

Window World’s ‘Healthy Home Holiday Checklist’

Check Your Air Filter – A dirty air filter slows down airflow and makes your system work harder. Consider upgrading your filter to the highest-rated filter that your system can accommodate.

Run Your HVAC System Continuously – Turn on your system’s fan, so it continuously filters and circulates air in your home. If you set your thermostat to “on” (as opposed to “auto”), the system will keep running without heating or cooling the air.

Portable Air Purifier – Consider placing a portable air filter in the room where you and your family spend the most time.

Cross Ventilation – Open windows or doors at opposite sides of the home, and keep internal doors open to help air flow in and out.

Open High and Low Windows – Open your home’s highest and lowest windows at the same time to improve ventilation. Double-hung windows allow you to open windows from either the top or the bottom.

Consider Energy-Efficient Windows – Energy-efficient windows help your home maintain its internal temperature, which is useful when you need to circulate air throughout your house. Trained Window World professionals can help homeowners decide what types of windows work best in your climate.

PC Women’s Basketball Pauses Team Activities.

The Presbyterian College women’s basketball team has paused all team activities after a member of the program tested positive for COVID-19. As a result of this positive test, the Blue Hose have canceled the team’s next three scheduled games.

“This was tough news to share with our team, and while we are disappointed to not have the chance to play in the next few weeks, the health and safety of our student-athletes and staff is our number one priority,” Presbyterian head coach Alaura Sharp said. “This season more than ever, it is important that we make the most of our opportunities on the court together because the days ahead are so unpredictable. Our team and staff is staying positive and will remain focused on finding ways we can continue to develop as a team during these challenging times.”

In light of this news, the Blue Hose have canceled the next three games on their schedule. PC was set to face Furman on the road on Tuesday, Dec. 1, host Mercer on Dec. 10 and visit East Tennessee State on Dec. 12. Makeup dates for those games have not been announced.

ALSO ANNOUNCED: The November 30 and December 1 JV and Varsity basketball games versus Newberry have been cancelled. --

Louie Alexander

Athletic Director

Assistant Football Coach

Clinton High School.

Gov. Henry McMaster Gives SCDHEC Authority to Move Forward with School Testing Program

COLUMBIA – Governor Henry McMaster has signed Executive Order 2020-73, which gives the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control (SCDHEC) the authority to implement its school testing program. Governor McMaster and SCDHEC Interim Director of Public Health, Dr. Brannon Traxler, discussed the new testing initiative at a recent news conference.

“Right now, too many South Carolina parents are having to choose between their jobs and their children because they aren’t being given an option to send their children to school for in-person instruction,” said Gov. Henry McMaster. “School districts throughout our state have shown that we can safely educate our children in the classroom, and these tests will give students, teachers, and faculty members another layer of defense against the COVID-19 virus.”

Fast Facts:

220,000 Abbott BinaxNOW tests have been allocated for the program, with each participating district initially receiving enough tests to account for 10% of the staff and student body population.

Tests will be available to symptomatic students, teachers, and other staff.

Results of the tests are available in approximately 15 minutes.

Participation in the testing program is voluntary and will require a consent form to be completed by minors’ parents or guardians. Individual school districts also have the ability to opt out of the program.

SCDHEC anticipates distributing the tests to school districts next week, though participating districts will need time to distribute the tests to individual schools and train staff to administer the tests.

-###-