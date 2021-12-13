The reason for the season
Mon, 12/13/2021 - 5:20pm Vic MacDonald
LIVE NATIVITY.
Everyone is invited to join us in sharing
The 77th Year of the
The Live Nativity
First Presbyterian Church
410 E. Carolina Ave Clinton, SC
Sunday, December 19 at 7:00 pm
Wednesday, December 22 at 7:00 pm
Christmas Eve following worship service
Live narration, performances by
Jr. and Sr. High Youth Groups
Live animals
Luke 2:10-11 King James Version (KJV)
And the angel said unto them, Fear not: for, behold, I bring you good tidings of great joy, which shall be to all people. For unto you is born this day in the city of David a Saviour, which is Christ the Lord.