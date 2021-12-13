The reason for the season

LIVE NATIVITY.

Everyone is invited to join us in sharing

The 77th Year of the

The Live Nativity

First Presbyterian Church

410 E. Carolina Ave Clinton, SC

Sunday, December 19 at 7:00 pm

Wednesday, December 22 at 7:00 pm

Christmas Eve following worship service

Live narration, performances by

Jr. and Sr. High Youth Groups

Live animals

Luke 2:10-11 King James Version (KJV)

And the angel said unto them, Fear not: for, behold, I bring you good tidings of great joy, which shall be to all people. For unto you is born this day in the city of David a Saviour, which is Christ the Lord.