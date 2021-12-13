Home / Breaking News / The reason for the season

The reason for the season

Mon, 12/13/2021 - 5:20pm Vic MacDonald

 

LIVE NATIVITY.

 

 

 

Everyone is invited to join us in sharing 

The  77th Year of the 

The Live Nativity

 First Presbyterian Church

410 E. Carolina Ave Clinton, SC

Sunday, December 19 at 7:00 pm

Wednesday, December 22 at 7:00 pm

Christmas Eve following worship service

Live narration, performances by 

Jr. and Sr. High Youth Groups

Live animals

 

Luke 2:10-11 King James Version (KJV)

And the angel said unto them, Fear not: for, behold, I bring you good tidings of great joy, which shall be to all people. For unto you is born this day in the city of David a Saviour, which is Christ the Lord.

