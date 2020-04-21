Real Estate in a challenging time

Home - how to sell one, in the days of shelter-in-place.

“Beautiful landscape and abundant natural resources.”

That’s what Skipper Smith, a local Realtor, sees as he drives Laurens County and provides the “essential service” of finding people a home to which they can come and shelter in place.

“Laurens County has so much to offer, especially Clinton, strategically located at the junction of I-385 and I-26.”

Home has never been more important, in the days of the Coronavirus, when the president urges everyone to stay there, when the governor orders everyone to travel from home to work and back, and very little else, where anyone you meet can carry a disease.

Buying and selling a forever home has never been more challenging, however. South Carolina’s fastest growing city, Mount Pleasant, has issued a stay-at-home order to fight the spread of the COVID-19 virus. That’s in spite of a state attorney general’s opinion that the power is not in the hands of a municipality but, rather, in the hands of the governor.

Smith, and his real estate associates, see it this way: “As we all know, the COVID-19 Virus is significantly impacting our nation as well as countries throughout the world in historic proportions. However, as of this writing in early April, my prospective locally and from reports from the greater Greenville area is that the real estate industry has been holding its own.

“Of course, the historically low interest rates are a big factor. Also, I believe our industry’s on-line capabilities and resources have contributed to this. Our industry has evolved over the years into a hi-tech automated industry. We can execute contracts on-line with electronic signature approvals and have the ability to transmit documents by scanning and faxing. We have the ability to effectively research the real estate market on-line via our multiple listing services website and other marketing web-based platforms.”

Communication with clients can come through e-mails, texts, and video conferencing, and real estate professionals have at their fingertips Facebook, Instagram and Twitter, to market services; they can conduct virtual tours of properties. Training is available through real estate associations; Smith mentions the Greater Greenville Association of Realtors. Many real estate agents work from home.

However, realty is never far from their door.

“Our real estate industry is acutely aware of the challenges we face with the pandemic,” Smith said, “and is taking actions to provide services while safeguarding agents, clients and other support personnel.

“Companies are thinking out of the box. For example, a title insurance/real estate closing company in Minnesota has rolled out a drive-through for closing of real estate transactions. Some financial institutions are offering forbearance mortgage services to suspend mortgage payments for individuals during this financial crisis.”

The Congress’ $2.2 trillion stimulus package helps real estate agents classified as small businesses or independent contractors. Associations are working closely with the industry - “for example, the SC Real Estate Commission recently extended the license renewal deadline from June to September; these associations are making available additional updates and webinars on-line.”

Smith said his company is a small, locally owned business. Its primary focus is Clinton and the surrounding Laurens County area. Bush River Realty is, he said, “in the process of redefining and growing our business and have been blessed with minimum impact from this virus. However, we are committed to implementing safeguard practices to protect our clients, other agents, their clients, as well as each other and our families.

“We are closely following the President’s CDC guidelines. We minimize our time at the office and have the capability to work from home, We do have a separate office for each agent when at the office and can effectively keep our social distancing. We have hand sanitizer and wipes which we use routinely. Also, we have cancelled our office meetings. We maintain social distancing with clients and other business associated and use sanitizing safeguards.”

For Skipper Smith, the pandemic response gets personal - the days of the handshake deal are on hold, for now.

He said, “I recently showed a client a home and followed these safeguard measures. We drove separate vehicles, maintained social distancing (a recommended 6 feet apart) and use sanitizers. My colleague, Kelly Barnes, and I just listed a home just outside of Cross Hill. We coordinated with our clients in advance a convenient time for us to bring in a professional photographer to take interior photos and aerial drone shots for a virtual tour. We drove separate vehicles, shoes off entering the home, maintained our social distancing, used hand wipes/ sanitizer. In advance, we gave our photographer our marketing write-up to give him our prospective on the virtual tour flow and allowed him to independently do his work without our presence in order to keep our distance.

“The listing with a detailed description and virtual tour is on the MLS website and should be helpful to other agents to contact us for showings and will coordinate with our clients and with other agents and their clients to make sure we follow safe practices. We’ll be doing the same with home inspectors, appraisers, closing attorneys and other parties as the need arises due to the COVID-19 challenges which could significantly change. Clinton, Laurens and the surrounding Laurens County have a professional group of local agents representing real estate agencies that do a nice job in serving our community.”

Smith said the community’s real estate needs will continue during the pandemic, an expected economic slowdown, and the recovery. Now, more than ever, people need a home to come home to - “it’s imperative,” Smith said, “that we all be creative in serving our clients while following our professional rules and guidelines, as well as the necessary pandemic safeguard measures.”