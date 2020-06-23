Re-opening Report by July 20

Panel will advise on Re-opening Schools.

Beginning Thursday, a panel of 40 District 56 stakeholders will begin considering how to safely re-open schools in mid-August or early September. Public schools have been closed since March 17 because of the Coronavirus/COVID-19 threat – the virus has contributed to the deaths of more than 650 people in South Carolina and more than 100 people are infected in Clinton.

A Zoom-style meeting will convene at 9 a.m. June 25, and the panel will meet each Thursday through July 20, except for July 2. “We will publish the results of the committee,” said Dr. David Pitts, assistant superintendent for operations at Monday night’s school board meeting; he presented the Superintendent’s report in place of Dr. David O’Shields, who was ill. All board members attended in a combination live and internet meeting at the Clinton High School auditorium.

Pitts said the committee will address 10 concerns: health, the unanticipated consequences of the virus, class size, busing, food service, cleaning, athletics, childcare, finances, and technology inequities in rural areas. He said Clinton High School football started conditioning and weight training on Monday; all fall sports had the option of doing the same, under COVID-19 guidelines. There is one coach for every nine athletes, rotating among four stations at 15-minute intervals.

The district will await SC Department of Education guidance about a start date for the 2020-21 academic year. The AccelerateED committee on the state level issued preliminary guidelines through SC Superintendent Molly Spearman on Monday. Districts will be classified as low, medium, and high risk with each category having specific re-opening guidelines. The state’s re-opening document is titled “Safe, Steady Steps Forward,” the school board was told.

“This is a very trying time,” board member Tammy Stewart said in her meeting opening remarks. “We all want normal.”

The district gave the board results of a parents and staff survey about the re-opening of schools. There were 702 responses from parents and 261 responses from staff, to an on-line survey. A paper survey also was offered to parents (without internet) but no one took the survey in this format. The groups responded to 12 questions and provided remarks for District 56’s re-opening considerations.

The board also was told that summer programs in District 56 are starting in July. The staff will wear face-shields. Extended service already have been provided for speech students and special education students, the board was told.

“We will begin opening our doors a little more in July,” said Brenda Schrantz, assistant superintendent for curriculum and instruction.

The board also gave final approval to a FY 20-21 budget of $26,086,375, a 1.9% decrease over this year’s budget; the district lost 208 students in its enrollment last year (more information in the July 1 issue of The Chronicle).