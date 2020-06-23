Rally to be held to support law enforcement
Appreciation and Prayer Rally to Support our Law Enforcement Officers!
Sat. June 27th, 4-5 PM at the Historic Courthouse on Laurens Square
Guest speakers:
Sheriff Don Reynolds
Clinton Police Chief Sonny Ledda
Laurens Police Chief Chrissie Lattimore (invited)
SC State Representative Stewart Jones
County Councilman-Elect Luke Rankin
A local representative from the Deputy Roger Rice Ride On Fund
US Rep. Jeff Duncan (invited)
State Sen. Verdin (invited)
Local ministers are invited to pray for our protection over our county and
our officers.
All law enforcement officers are invited. Every member of the community is
invited. Please bring gift cards or a cash donation and hand-written thank
you cards for our law enforcement officers. 100% of the donations will be
divided up between Laurens and Clinton City Police Departments and our
Sheriff’s Department.
Bring your own chairs!
Law officers put their lives on the line to protect us every day! This is
YOUR opportunity to thank them, be a blessing to them, and to pray for their
safety!
Find us on Facebook at Back the Blue Laurens County!