Rally to be held to support law enforcement

Appreciation and Prayer Rally to Support our Law Enforcement Officers!

Sat. June 27th, 4-5 PM at the Historic Courthouse on Laurens Square

Guest speakers:

Sheriff Don Reynolds

Clinton Police Chief Sonny Ledda

Laurens Police Chief Chrissie Lattimore (invited)

SC State Representative Stewart Jones

County Councilman-Elect Luke Rankin

A local representative from the Deputy Roger Rice Ride On Fund

US Rep. Jeff Duncan (invited)

State Sen. Verdin (invited)

Local ministers are invited to pray for our protection over our county and

our officers.

All law enforcement officers are invited. Every member of the community is

invited. Please bring gift cards or a cash donation and hand-written thank

you cards for our law enforcement officers. 100% of the donations will be

divided up between Laurens and Clinton City Police Departments and our

Sheriff’s Department.

Bring your own chairs!

Law officers put their lives on the line to protect us every day! This is

YOUR opportunity to thank them, be a blessing to them, and to pray for their

safety!

Find us on Facebook at Back the Blue Laurens County!