Raise proposed for Laurens County Council members

After tonight, Laurens County Council will be one ordinance reading away from giving itself a raise.

The idea of a council raise was presented at the council’s Nov. 8 meeting, and an ordinance to do so was given 1st reading approval by title only. Tonight’s meeting will be 2nd reading of the ordinance; a Public Hearing and 3rd and final reading is schedule for the Dec. 13 meeting.

At 5:30 pm, the council meets at the Elections & Veterans Office on Bolt Drive in Laurens (while the Historic Courthouse is under renovation).

The raise is proposed to be about $3,700/annual for council members - more for Chairman and Vice-chairman positions.

If council makes the proposed raise effective, most members will be paid $13,500/annual. The Vice-Chair position will be paid $16,000/annual (that’s the base + $2,500). The Chair position will new paid $18,500 (that’s the base + $5,000).

Under the current ordinance, most council positions are paid at $9,788/annual - Vice-Chair, $10,154/annual, and Chair, $10,495/annual.

Council has received as part of its agenda packet the South Carolina Association of Counties FY 2022 Wage and Salary Report for Councilman Salary, Vice Chair Salary and Chairman Salary.

Council Member Diane Anderson brought up the matter of Council salary at the Nov. 8 meeting and it was added to the agenda for discussion. Council Chairman Brown Patterson and Council Member Luke Rankin did not vote on the motion for 1st Reading - Title Only (abstained) pending more information.

Anderson “communicated that compensation for County Council has not been addressed or changes in many years,” according to the minutes.

If passed on final reading, the raise will not become effective until the date of commencement of terms of at least two members of the council elected at the next general election following the ordinance enactment, according to the 2nd reading draft ordinance.

At the meeting tonight (Nov. 22), Laurens County Council also:

-Will hear a Keep Laurens County Beautiful update;

-Will consider appointments;

-Will have a Public Hearing and 2nd reading of a revised Mobile Homes Ordinance;

-Will give 2nd reading to changes int he Animal Control Ordinance; and

-Will consider a CAD maintenance invoice and agreement with Central Square.

There also will be times for Public Comments and Council Members Comments. The Laurens County Council meets the 2nd and 4th Tuesdays each month - the meetings are open to the public (Voter Registration & Veterans Affairs Building, 105 Bolt Dr., Laurens).