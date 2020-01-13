Rain brings new work for City of Clinton crews

MS BAILEY CHILD DEVELOPMENT CENTER, CLINTON, IS CLOSED TODAY - THERE WAS NO ELECTRICITY w- Fire Dept. & Red Cross.

UPDATED STORM INFO: City of Clinton electrical crews dealt with scattered power outages Monday, after a powerful storm ripped through half the city Saturday night.

The tornado alarm sounded about 8:40 p.m. Saturday, and the storm devastated the North Broad - Adair St. areas. A large tree fell, off-road, near Richloom and that caused outages on Monday. MS Bailey Child Development Center was closed because of electricity loss. Crews worked in the rain Monday morning, after a sunny day to work on clean-up Sunday.

“During the height of the outage time we had just over 900 customers without power. By 5 p.m. yesterday (Jan. 12) we had everyone back on that did not require a private election to make repairs prior to us restoring power to their residence,” said Joey Meadors, Director of Utilities and Public Works, via e-mail.

Oakdale, Woodland and Hazel Dr. areas were affected by power loss Monday. A telephone pole was cracked on North Sloan St., and a worked with a chainsaw was there Monday morning cleaning away a fallen tree.

All power was restored about 19 hours after the initial outage, at about 8:15 p.m. Sunday. The City thanked Laurens CPW and the City of Union for their assistance.

The American Red Cross said it was assisting a Jefferson St. family (2 adults, 2 children) and two Beauregard St. families (below) by providing financial assistance for food, clothing, lodging and other essentials, and comfort kits containing personal hygiene items.

The Saturday night storm was part of a larger system that killed 11 people throughout the South. No life-threatening injuries were reported in Clinton.

