Rain brings new work for City of Clinton crews

Mon, 01/13/2020 - 10:24am Vic MacDonald
Vic MacDonald-article & photo
PHOTO -- A cracked telephone pole on North Sloan Street, Clinton. Fire Chief Phillip Russell: All, As I am sure you are all aware, Saturday night’s storm caused wide spread damage across the northern area of the City of Clinton and the fire district. Clinton Fire responded 23 storm related calls from 8:34 pm Saturday to Sunday morning at 9:35 am Clinton Fire had 12 members of staff, that operated in 5 emergency vehicles, that answered all calls within a 3 to 4 minute response time. There were three calls for trees on homes, one of which had three persons trapped, and who were able to self-extricate prior to our arrival. There was an accident on Willard Road with a vehicle on a tree. There were multiple trees in roadway calls, and down electrical lines. Crews worked diligently in answering the bulk of all calls by 2:30 am on Sunday, January 12. There were some residual calls until Saturday morning that our normal sift operations were able to handle. Through this time period, there were no reported injuries. Clinton Fire worked hand in hand with Clinton Police, and Clinton Public Works to make areas safe for the community and those on the roadways. A special thanks goes to Laurens County Dispatch. These professionals received a very large 911 call volume, managed the volume, and calmly communicated a large number of calls in a short time period to us, as well, to all emergency responders in Laurens County.

MS BAILEY CHILD DEVELOPMENT CENTER, CLINTON, IS CLOSED TODAY - THERE WAS NO ELECTRICITY w- Fire Dept. & Red Cross.

UPDATED STORM INFO: City of Clinton electrical crews dealt with scattered power outages Monday, after a powerful storm ripped through half the city Saturday night.

The tornado alarm sounded about 8:40 p.m. Saturday, and the storm devastated the North Broad - Adair St. areas. A large tree fell, off-road, near Richloom and that caused outages on Monday. MS Bailey Child Development Center was closed because of electricity loss. Crews worked in the rain Monday morning, after a sunny day to work on clean-up Sunday. 

“During the height of the outage time we had just over 900 customers without power.  By 5 p.m. yesterday (Jan. 12) we had everyone back on that did not require a private election to make repairs prior to us restoring power to their residence,” said Joey Meadors, Director of Utilities and Public Works, via e-mail.

Oakdale, Woodland and Hazel Dr. areas were affected by power loss Monday. A telephone pole was cracked on North Sloan St., and a worked with a chainsaw was there Monday morning cleaning away a fallen tree.

All power was restored about 19 hours after the initial outage, at about 8:15 p.m. Sunday. The City thanked Laurens CPW and the City of Union for their assistance. 

The American Red Cross said it was assisting a Jefferson St. family (2 adults, 2 children) and two Beauregard St. families (below) by providing financial assistance for food, clothing, lodging and other essentials, and comfort kits containing personal hygiene items.

The Saturday night storm was part of a larger system that killed 11 people throughout the South. No life-threatening injuries were reported in Clinton.

 

American Red Cross Assisting a Family in Laurens County after Severe Weather

 

 

Clinton, S.C., January 12, 2020- American Red Cross disaster-trained volunteers are assisting a family of six whose homes, located on Beauregard Street, was damaged by weather last night. The Clinton Fire Department responded to the area to assist those in need. The Red Cross is helping three adults and three children by providing financial assistance for food, clothing, lodging and other essentials, and comfort kits containing personal hygiene items.

 

 

American Red Cross Assisting Families in Laurens County after Severe Weather

 

 

Clinton, S.C., January 11, 2020- American Red Cross disaster-trained volunteers are assisting a family whose home, located on Beauregard Street, were damaged by weather yesterday. The Clinton Fire Department responded to the area to assist those in need. The Red Cross is helping two adults and one child by providing financial assistance for food, clothing, lodging and other essentials, and comfort kits containing personal hygiene items.

 

American Red Cross Assisting Family in Clinton after Severe Weather

 

Clinton, S.C., January 11, 2020 - American Red Cross disaster-trained volunteers are assisting a family whose home, located on Jefferson Street in Clinton, was damaged by a storm. The Red Cross is helping two adults and two children by providing financial assistance for food, clothing, and other essentials, and comfort kits containing personal hygiene items.

 

 

 

